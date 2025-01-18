Sunshine Coast Queer Ball Set To Return in 2025

In October 2024 the Sunshine Coast came to life as they celebrated with their very first Queer Ball.

Over 400 guests descended on the popular Banana Bender Pub on October 4 as they celebrated in a night of joyous community spirit.

And now organisers have revealed they are ready to do it all again this year with the 2025 date set.

The Sunshine Coast Queer Ball 2025

In 2024 the Sunshine Coast Queer Collective came together to launch the first Queer Ball, an event designed to bring together the thriving LGBTQIA+ community on the Sunshine Coast.

Attendees were invited to dress up “queer formal” style and have fun in a safe, inclusive and enjoyable event celebrating together in The Shed at the iconic Banana Bender Pub and the event went off brilliantly.

Zoe Wilson, chairperson of the Queer Collective spoke to the Star Observer about the success of the event.

“The inaugural Sunshine Coast Queer Ball was a whole vibe!” they said.

“We sold 431 tickets in our first year, and it was so wholesome to have that many Queer people celebrating in one place.”

“Everyone interpreted the “Queer Formal” dress code in their own way, with a favourite being the combination of tuxedo jacket with board shorts. Everyone looked fantastic because they came as themselves!”

Organisers went to great lengths to ensure that the venue was set up to create a fun and welcoming environment for all, including the popular photobooth and a team of volunteers were on hand to welcome everyone.

“The free photobooth was well used all night, with people coming back again and again” Zoe said.

“Attendees also loved the light up bars dotted around the dancefloor. But more than that, the feedback was that the event was warm and inviting, with volunteers greeting people as they arrived, to show them around the space, how to use the photobooth and introducing them to people if they came alone.”

There were also a team of incredible performers who lit up the evening adding to the wonderful ambience of the event.

“There were two performance sections during the night,” Zoe said.

“Beginning with Rebel Lyons teaching the crowd an extended version of the dance to Chappel Roan’s “Hot To Go“. Meanjin based singer Sellma Soul was also a favourite, bringing her unique energy and original songs.”

Performer Rebel Lyons said “I grew up in a really awful homophobic environment on the Sunshine Coast, so it was extremely life affirming to see so many Queer people celebrating what makes us perfect at such an incredibly organized event! Looking forward to the next one!”

With the first event being such a huge success organisers are now looking forward to organising the 2025 Queer Ball.

Planning is now underway for this years event, which has now been set for Saturday September 6 and will again return to the Banana Bender Pub.

To stay up to date with all the latest information on the event head to the official website at sunshinecoastqueerball.com