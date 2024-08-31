The 2024 Queer Ball Set For The Sunshine Coast

The Sunshine Coast is set to step out in style this October with their very first Queer Ball.

After several years of planning the event is set to light up the local community for a night of celebration.

Organised by the Sunshine Queer Collective the event is yet another fantastic offering in the local community.

Inaugural Queer Ball set for the Sunshine Coast

The Sunshine Coast community is set to launch their latest event, the Queer Ball this October.

Despite a thriving and diverse LGBTQIA+ community on the Sunshine Coast, the local community does not presently have any operational queer venues for the community in the area.

Instead the community thrives through dedicated organisations who seek to bring regular and diverse events to the local area, a vital part of connecting the local community.

This year the Sunshine Queer Collective are launching the Queer Ball as another event to help connect and celebrate the community.

“The Sunshine Coast Queer Ball is a passion project for us” says Zoe Wilson the chairperson of the collective.

“Not many LGBTQIA+ people were able to go to their school formal as their authentic selves.”

“We hope to recreate this experience, with people being able to dress in a way that expresses their identity and celebrate safely with other members of the community. We have Free Mum Hugs attending to give out the love and support that all of our attendees deserve.”

The event is also supported by The Sunshine Coast Council, the Mayor’s office, The Rangebow Festival, Lesbians Incorporated, Headspace and Youturn.

“The event planning started two years ago, with the original launch date set for 2023 before the venue we had chosen closed without warning. We regrouped for 2024 with even bigger plans” recalls Zoe.

“We have had an enthusiastic response from the local LGBTQIA+ community, with early ticket sales and the buzz in the community pointing towards one big party!”

Attendees will be able to enjoy a night of fun, love and laughter with their local queer community and fabulous array of entertainment.

Performers on the evening include Miss Lady Saint Diva, DJ Crockey, Sellma Soul, Wild King Quinn, Burlesque L’amour, Delightfully Scarlett and many more.

Taking place in The Shed at the Banana Bender pub, event organisers have ensured that the event is safe, accessible and inclusive for all attendees.

Similarly with ticket prices starting at just under $37 they have worked hard to ensure that the event is as as affordable as possible to ensure all can access this fabulous, fun and inclusive evening.

For more information and to purchase tickets head to sunshinecoastqueerball.com