Support The Transgender Community At The Gold Coast Trans Visibility BBQ

The Gold Coast transgender community are hosting their latest event this March at Hairy Mary’s.

In light of the recent global attacks on the trans community they are inviting everyone to come together and help celebrate and support them.

Gold Coast Transgender Visibility BBQ

With the recent spate of anti transgender legislation taking place in America the trans community has been attack now more than ever.

Here in Australia things are not getting much better as politicians start making the lives of transgender people a political football more than ever before.

However in the face of these continuing attacks The Gold Coast Transgender and Non-binary Group are continuing with their regular events and are seeking to raise funds to help with their future events.

Rebecca Bateman one of the groups organisers spoke to the Star Observer about their upcoming event in March where she is inviting everyone to come together to show their support.

“We have been running BBQ’s, picnics and other events for around 9 years” she says of the groups regular activities.

“But with Transgender people and their rights and healthcare under attack like never before in today’s political climate, events like the BBQ at Hairy Mary’s are so important.”

The BBQ will take place at Hairy Mary’s, the only LGBTQIA+ venue on the Gold Coast on March 9.

“The venue owner Steven has kindly offered Hairy Mary’s as a safe venue for several trans events, and is even supplying the snags for the BBQ so we can raise some much needed funds to towards a website we want to establish and also a trans event to be held at Hairy Mary’s on Saturday the 29th of March, right before Transgender Day of Visibility on the 31st” she said.

“We used to run a monthly BBQ, after Covid we changed it to a picnic due to food handling, but a picnic also saves on the problems of estimation of food and drinks to supply and dietary requirements.”

On top of the BBQ on March 9 there are several events on the cards for Rebecca and the group in the coming weeks.

“Trans Central on the 29th is for TDoV, and I will probably organise a dinner somewhere on the actual date of the 31st.”

“I am mixing our monthy events up this year with picnics, BBQ’s at Hairy Mary’s and also some lunches at various Taverns/Pubs.”

The Trans Visibility BBQ will take place on Sunday March 9 from 2pm – 5pm, the event will also feature live music from local trans musician Acton Wickens.