Sydney Convicts Place Second At Bingham Cup 2024

The Sydney Convicts are upholding their reputation as the world’s most successful gay and inclusive rugby clubs with stellar results at the 2024 Bingham Cup in Rome.

Two teams from the Convicts participated in the tournament across 11 games, with Sydney Convicts A coming second to the Paris Les Gaillards in the main Bingham tournament, while Convicts B took home the Bingham Cup Hoagland Vase in a 29-7 victory over the World Barbarians.

The fantastic results are the latest in a long line of achievements for the Convicts, who have won the main tournament five times across the Cup’s 22 year history.

An instrumental part of the tournament’s history, the Convicts also hosted 2014’s Cup in Sydney, and have remained enthusiastic mainstays.

Committee member Iain Shepherd commented on the incredible effort by the club at this year’s cup: “As the club says arrivederci to Rome we return with a huge sense of pride, appreciation and warmth, having brought together a group of over 70 players and support crew with lifelong memories in what is the 20th year for our club.”

“A Bingham Cup tour is a magical experience strengthening existing, and creating new friendships across the global gay and inclusive rugby community.”

Thanks from The Sydney Convicts

Additionally, Shepherd shared gratitude from the Convicts for all the support that assisted their journey to Rome.

“On behalf of the club we want to share a huge thank you to everyone who helped get us to Italy,” Shepherd continued, “from our dedicated coaches, physio and team management crew to our sponsors, local businesses and our community who generously supported our fundraising efforts from Rugger Bugger, our raffle to our famous Bunnings sausage sizzles.

“A big thank you also to our local hosts and volunteers in Rome – Libera Rugby Club Roma for all their work in bringing the tournament together.”

Furthermore, the Convicts congratulated the Brisbane Hustlers, Melbourne Chargers, Adelaide Sharks and Perth Rams for taking part in the tournament this year, and put their full support behind the Hustlers’ bid to host the Bingham Cup in 2026.

Despite great results, the Convicts show no sign of slowing down – they’ll be back competing on June 15th in the NSW suburban rugby competition, and encourage more people to sign up to the club.