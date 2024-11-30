Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association Unanimously Votes To Change Name

Members of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association (SGLBA) gathered today for their Annual General Meeting to decide on a proposal for a rebranding of the 43-year-old organisation to the Pride Business Association (NSW) Incorporated.

This name change has been in the works for several years, with ongoing discussions and consultations with members, and is seen as a move to embrace inclusivity and modernity within the LGBTQIA+ community.

“A name change has been discussed by the SGLBA and its Members for many years, and has been the subject of several detailed consultations, most recently as this year,” said the SGLBA in an earlier statement. “The feedback this year has been positive, embracing the opportunity that an evolution of our name presents to our organisation.”

The proposed change reflects the organisation’s commitment to growth and inclusivity. President Jarrod Lomas emphasised the importance of the decision, stating, “The evolution of our name to Pride Business Association builds a platform for growth and ensures that all our Members and community are welcome, building an inclusive and contemporary organisation.”

Founded in 1981 as the Gay Business Association, the SGLBA has a legacy as Australia’s premiere organisation supporting LGBTQIA+ businesses.

The name was updated in the 1990s to reflect the inclusion of lesbians, and the current proposal represents a further step in acknowledging the diversity of its members and the broader community.

A Unanimous Decision For A Name Change



Following the meeting today the organisation announced that they had reached a unanimous decision and would officially be changing the name change for the organisation to the Pride Business Association (New South Wales).

After their Annual General Meeting today the team took to social media to share the news.

“Earlier today the SGLBA held our AGM and we’ve got some big news – it was unanimously supported that we would change our name from the SGLBA (The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Business Association) to the PBA, The Pride Business Association (NSW)” they said.

“So there will be some big changes to our organisation! We can’t wait to share them with you” they continued.

Whilst they were thrilled to confirm the news, they went on to announce that changes would not be immediate.

“It’s not going to happen overnight but keep a lookout on our socials as we move from the SGLBA to the PBA!”