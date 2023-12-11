Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Members Vote To Cancel Controversial Police Accord

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) members have voted to cancel the Mardi Gras Police Accord and abolish the controversial decency inspections.

At the December 9 SGLMG Annual General Meeting (AGM), an amended motion six, which removed the sentence calling for police abolition, but cancelled the Police Accord, was approved.

Allows Police To Conduct Public Decency Inspections Of All Parade Participants

In 2018, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) and the NSW Police signed an Accord that allows police to conduct public decency inspections of all participants prior to the start of the annual pride parade.

According to the language in the Accord, the police are able to conduct a “visual inspection of those intending to take part in the Mardi Gras Parade so as to ensure that public decency is not offended.”

The Police Accord does not specifically state what is meant by “ensure that public decency is not offended.”

Talking about the results, Pride in Protest spokesperson Riley Brooke said, “It’s fantastic that members have supported tearing up the police accords. Another key part of Pride in Protest’s founding platform that we have campaigned hard on for years has been our opposition to Mardi Gras’ complicity with police violence, and today marks a huge step forward.”

Members also voted to support Gender Affirmation Leave, as well as back the Equality Bill and disinvite any politician who doesn’t support it from marching in the 2024 parade.

Approved Motions Now Go To Board

The approved motions now move forward to be discussed and potentially enacted by the Board.

A spokesperson for SGLMG said, “Mardi Gras is a member-based organisation and it is the right of every member to bring motions for consideration at the Annual General Meeting.

“The Board is charged with the governance of the organisation and when a motion is passed at the AGM via member vote, it means that the Board must meet to discuss the motion and decide if it gets enacted.

“When considering the motions, as with all decisions, the Board will be holistically guided by the objectives expressed in Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’ Constitution and the values outlined in our Strategic Plan. ”