With plans underway for Sydney WorldPride 2023, it has been announced that Transport For New South Wales have approved, in principle, that the Sydney Harbour Bridge will close on the final day of the event for celebrations.

This exciting announcement was made last night, and will be the first time that the Sydney Harbour Bridge has closed since the World Youth Day celebrations in 2008.

Speaking with Star Observer, CEO of Sydney WorldPride 2023 Kate Wickett acknowledged that Sydney Harbour Bridge is an “iconic Sydney landmark” and that they “are incredibly excited about the long-lasting legacy that Sydney WorldPride will have not just for LGBTQI people in Sydney, but in Australia and across the world.”

Wickett announced that this event will take place on Sunday March 5, 2023. The event will involve a march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge from North Sydney to the Domain, where a “family friendly” closing ceremony will then be held into the afternoon.

For those eager to continue celebrations after this, there will be a beach party held at the famous Bondi Beach, another iconic Sydney landmark, in the afternoon. This beach party will then continue into the evening to celebrate the conclusion of Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Wickett has previously spoken about the intention for this festival to shed significant light on Australia’s Indigenous communities in addition to LGBTQI communities in the Asia Pacific as well.

With Sydney WorldPride 2023 over two years away, plans are well and truly being made to ensure that this is a year that LGBTQI Australians, and LGBTQI people from around the world, will never forget.

Wickett has previously spoken to Star Observer about plans for Sydney WorldPride 2023 to include a dedicated First Nations Hub – which will be a two to three day long event with a dedicated area completely curated by First Nations people.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 will also see the Human Rights Conference diverge from models in previous years. In 2023, this conference will be immersive and interactive. Wickett has stated that this will be a “cornerstone” of the festival. Sydney WorldPride 2023 will also coincide with the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, and will therefore include the Pride March as well.