Sydney Man Arrested For Sending Homophobic Letter To Out Gay MP Alex Greenwich

A 70-year-old Sydney man was arrested for allegedly sending a threatening and homophobic letter to out gay NSW MP Alex Greenwich.

The man was arrested from his home on Georges Road, Penshurst on Friday, February 9, 2024, NSW police said. The man was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with offences related to stalking/ intimidation, intending to cause fear and physical harm.

Greenwich had lodged a police complaint after receiving the letter on October 4, 2023, at his Macquarie Street, Sydney office.

“Officers attached to Sydney City Police Area Command seized the letter for forensic analysis and commenced inquiries into the incident,” a NSW police spokesperson said in a statement provided to Star Observer.

Mark Latham’s Tweets Target Greenwich

Greenwich was targeted with a barrage of homophobic and threatening messages after expelled One Nation MP Mark Latham posted homophobic tweets and “grooming” slurs against him in March 2023. Greenwich has filed a defamation suit against Latham.

Greenwich thanked NSW Police and called on his fellow Parliamentarians to pass his Equality Bill.

“I’m grateful to the NSW Police for the seriousness with which they have treated this incident, it’s now time for our Parliament to stand up to the harms caused by homophobia and transphobia and bring out laws in line with other states by backing my LGBTQ Equality Bill,” Greenwich told Star Observer.

“I’m a pretty privileged gay man who lives in a supportive community, and if I’m getting this type of threatening hate, I can’t imagine what the experience of a young trans person in suburban or rural NSW would be,” added Greenwich.

The Sydney man who sent the offensive letter was granted bail and will have to appear before the Downing Centre Local court on March 27, 2024.