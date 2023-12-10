Sydney Morning Herald Says Its Stand By Its Reporting Against Alan Jones

Nine Newspapers said its stands by its reporting into allegations that Alan Jones indecently assaulted young men, after the former broadcaster threatened to sue the publication for defamation.

On Thursday, Sydney Morning Herald published an investigative report by journalist Kate McClymont that alleged that Jones indecently assaulting multiple young men and behaving inappropriately with them during his long career. Jones, former 2UE and 2GB radio host and former Wallabies coach, has denied the allegations.

The allegations against Jones were made by a former 2GB staffer, a waiter who had served him at a restaurant in Kiama, an aspiring musician and a young businessman who passed away in 2019.

Defamation Threat

Jone’s lawyer Mark O’Brien Legal released a statement saying they were in the process of initiating defamation proceedings.

“In the short time available since publication we have obtained substantial factual information which contradicts and refutes the alleged pattern of conduct by Mr Jones,” the lawyers said. “We have retained Senior Counsel and have instructions to immediately serve a Concerns Notice under Section 12A of the Defamation Act as the first step in the commencement of defamation proceedings”.

“The allegations against Alan Jones by Kate McClymont published today in the Nine newspapers are demonstrably false,” the statement added.

Bravery Of Men

Nine Newspapers made it clear that it was not backing down. “We stand by Kate McClymont’s diligent and thorough reporting on this matter and commend the bravery of the men who have come forward to tell their difficult stories,” Tory Maguire, executive editor of The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers, said in a statement.

The former 2GB employee told the publication that what Jones did to him “was a criminal offence”.

“If I went to the police, Jones could be charged. What he did to me was a criminal offence. He cannot die without people knowing what he’s done,” the former 2GB employee told SMH.





