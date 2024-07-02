Sydney revealed as top Australian city for LGBTQI+ dating

This post also appeared on CityHub.

Sydney has been revealed as the top Australian city for LGBTQI+ dating, following the release of a new study.

With its three-week long Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival and its long history of LGBTQI+ activism, Sydney also features the most LGBTQI+ festivals and events and 12 LGBTQ+ clubs and bars.

Melbourne comes in second with 11 festivals, eight registered LGBTQI+ bars and clubs, and Adelaide ranks third, with nine LGBTQI+ festivals, and five registered clubs and bars.

Pleasure retailer Lovehoney ranked the major Australian cities based on the five following factors:

The number of LGBTQ+ bars and clubs

LGBTQ+ festivals and events

Dating app search volume

Safety score per city

The percentage of same-sex couples

The top 10 cities in the ranking were revealed as:

# City LGBTQI+ Festivals/ Events LGBTQI+ Clubs/Bars Dating App Search Volume per 10,000 people Safety Score Same-Sex Couples (%) Total Score 1 Sydney 18 12 15.1274651 65.7 0.318 100.000 2 Melbourne 11 8 16.48464867 43.8 0.257 64.713 3 Adelaide 9 5 19.91454701 66.7 0.071 63.153 4 Brisbane 9 2 16.80458911 63.4 0.201 60.509 5 Geelong 1 4 3.096879231 76 0.257 48.362 6 Newcastle 2 1 14.92014479 50.1 0.318 46.234 7 Perth 5 5 12.49638817 57.6 0.106 43.924 8 Gold Coast 2 8 7.777193549 53.1 0.201 43.390 9 Wollongong 0 9 6.502618159 50.8 0.318 36.473 10 Hobart 4 1 6.923417768 76.8 0.022 34.436

According to Lovehoney, the methodology included compiling a list of the 20 largest cities in Australia, based on population. Data was then gathered and indexed, with scores for all factors summed. This was then normalised to convert all values to positive, leaving a total score.

The cities were ranked from highest to lowest, based on this total score, with a higher score producing a better ranking, with a maximum score of 100.

Lovehoney is a manufacturer and distributor of pleasure products. The company was founded in 2002.