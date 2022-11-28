—

Sydney-based Dion Alexander (34), was crowned Mr Gay Pride Australia on Sunday.

Alexander’s unique pitch of ending homophobia in sport and creating the first ever Australian Football League (AFL) Men’s Pride Round, impressed the judging panel that included Hay Shire Councillor Jenny Dwyer, Kerri Mijok, Co-creator of Rainbow on the Plains Festival in Hay and Mr Gay Pride Australia 2019 Rad Mitic.

Ending Homophobia In Sport

Originally from Adelaide, Alexander is a part of Rainbow Swans, the official LGBTQI supporter group of the AFL team Sydney Swans. He has also assisted with the AFL Pride match that is held annually between Sydney and St Kilda.

“Currently the Pride Game is just that, a singular game between the Sydney Swans and the St Kilda Men’s AFL teams,” Alexander had said before the competition.

Rainbow On The Plains Festival

Sydney resident Craig Mack was named the runner-up at the finale held on November 27, 2022, at the Rainbow on the Plains Festival in Hay, NSW.

This is the first time since 2019 that the competition is being held in a rural area. “This community in Hay is so amazing. It’s a regional town and regional towns get bad raps for perhaps not being as progressive as the bigger cities from where a lot of us come, but we really have been schooled in how to create a community that doesn’t want to leave anyone behind,” said Alexander.

“There are some people here that may not necessarily know exactly how they can be supportive but they just want to be supportive and they want to let everyone know in this community it doesn’t matter,” he added.

Alexander will now go on to compete in the Mr Gay World 2023 competition next year.











