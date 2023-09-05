Sydney’s Iconic LGBT Club Imperial Erskineville Unveils New Look

The newest iteration of the iconic Queer venue, The Imperial Erskineville, has been unveiled.

On Tuesday, management revealed a new, updated experience, including a new Saturday night show and a ‘revamped” Main Bar, with three stages spread throughout.

According to management, “it doesn’t matter where you are in the room, you’ll get a front-row seat to the action.”

The Priscilla Experience

The new Saturday night show, The Priscilla Experience, features drag performers Lada Marks, Sia Tequila, and Aunty Tamara. The show, complete with outrageous outfits, music, and comedy, celebrates the iconic film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

In a statement, Drag star and The Imperial’s curator of Entertainment Etcetera Etcetera shared, “We’ve created brand new shows to show off some of Sydney’s brightest drag talents – and put together shows with a uniquely Inner West Flavour. Drawing inspiration from the Impy’s colourful past, but with new costumes, new stages, new wigs – our drag shows are brighter and sparklier than ever!”

‘A Quiet Burger… While Sashaying To A Live Drag Show’

The Drag & Dine area and menu have also been transformed, There will still be a banquet menu, but the dining experience will move away from reservations.

“Want a quiet burger on the side while sashaying to a live drag show? Now you can!”

The menu will incorporate pub classics with a touch of Mediterranean influence.

If you’re vegan or vegetarian, no worries. The menu will still have plenty of plant-based options.

Dog Friendly

Even more inclusive, The Imperial is also now “dog-friendly so your four-legged family members can join in on the fun.”

In June, The Imperial was purchased by Universal Hotels Group for a reported $ 20 million.

In August, it was announced that the famous pizza restaurant, Pizza Bros would have a permanent home at the Imperial’s Rooftop.

Built in 1880, the Imperial Hotel has become an attraction for LGBTQI communities over the past decade with the location featured in the 1994 film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.