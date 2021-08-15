—

Sydney-based Kiwi actor Francis (Frankie) Mossman, well known for starring in the popular Australian gay web series The Horizon and and in the American TV series Spartacus: Vengeance, has died at the age of 33.

Sydney is currently in a lockdown for the past seven weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak and many paid tributes online to the actor.

The LGBTQI+ community in Sydney remembered Mossman as a “young and talented actor” and a friendly local with a smile on his face. Many users on Facebook recalled Mossman’s posts on social media with his dogs, whom he loved dearly. He had lost one of his pups to a car accident a three months ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Mossman (@francismossman)

A Talented, Young Actor

Mossman studied at the University of Auckland where he did his Bachelor of Arts in Drama and Film and his Master of Arts in Film, Television and Media Studies.

He appeared in the kids’ series Amazing Extraordinary Friends and the NZ soap Shortland Street. After his move to Sydney almost a decade ago, he appeared in local as well as international web and TV series. His credits include a role in the Australian feature film Ruben Guthrie and The Horizon movie.

Queer Screen in a post on social media said that it was saddened to hear of the passing of the actor.

“Frankie was a great friend of Queer Screen, starring in our MGFF16 trailer and was always an enthusiastic audience member at our festivals,” said the post.

“Moving from Auckland to Sydney in 2012, Frankie was a well known member of our LGBTIQ+ community, appearing in numerous NZ and Australian productions including the Sydney made gay web series, The Horizon,” added Queer Screen.

Stonewall Hotel posted a tribute to the actor on its social media pages. Mossman had been the face and poster-boy for many of Stonewall’s events in the past. He had also hosted its popular Malebox events for a couple of years.

“Francis was beautiful person and will always be remembered as a part of the Stonewall family. He was well liked by everyone and his smile could light up a room. We will all miss Francis and we would urge everyone to reach out to each other in these tough circumstances,” Glenn Hansen, Stonewall Hotel’s Commercial and Marketing Manager told Star Observer.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.