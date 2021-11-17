—

Taiwan’s most populous city Kaohsiung will take on the host title of WorldPride in 2025. Not only did the country of 23-million beat Washington D.C., but Taiwan will also make history by being the very first country in East Asia to host WorldPride.

“The WorldPride Taiwan Team 2025 would like to thank all before us who lit the way, to thank InterPride who built this wonderful organisation and platform, and thank our supporters who have bestowed this amazing opportunity for Taiwan and Asia,” Darien Chen, the official spokesperson for Kaohsiung Pride said in a statement.

“This is the beginning of a four-year journey that we plan to ignite change in Asia, to promote InterPride’s mission, and to advance human rights in the world,” added Chen.

WorldPride bringing “much-needed” awareness to the region

Throughout the years, WorldPride has been held in Rome, Jerusalem, London, Toronto, Madrid, New York City and Copenhagen. Before the title is handed over to Taiwan, Sydney will have the honors of hosting the event in 2023.

The fact that queers and allies will gather for the first time in an East Asian country in 2025 is something Julian Sanjivan, co-president of InterPride, considers well overdue.

“Bringing WorldPride to this region for the first time will create a significant impact to the much-needed visibility and awareness of human rights for the LGBTQIA+ community there, while providing the ability for millions more to participate from surrounding countries and territories including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia,”said Sanjivan.

“The political significance of WorldPride taking place in Taiwan cannot be understated. It is all too easy to think of Asia as being a hostile place for LGBTI+ people but Taiwan shows that there is always space for hope and for progress. From one island nation to another, we wish them well and we look forward to joining them to make history in 2025,” said Lars Henriksen, Chair of Copenhagen Pride in a statement.

When the Asian nation takes on WorldPride it will mark the 25th anniversary of the event. The first WorldPride took place in Rome in 2000.