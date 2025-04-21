Tasmania’s North West Pride Group Has Hosted Their Final Event

A Tasmanian LGBTQIA+ support group, North West Pride, has hosted their final event over the weekend as the group takes an indefinite break.

Organisers announced recently that the group would be taking hiatus from hosting their events.

The group hosted their final Easter brunch with locals turning up to celebrate their success of the last five years.

Farewell to North West Pride

North West Pride in Tasmania emerged from a history of struggle and activism, initially addressing the lack of support and the impact of anti-gay rallies on the local LGBTQIA+ community.

Described as a “community Group offering social inclusion opportunities & events” North West Pride offered a place of safe haven and visibility in the local community for five years.

However sadly organisers announced they would not be continuing.

“After much reflection and with heavy hearts, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to take an extended break from North West Pride and to pause our events and activities indefinitely” they posted on Facebook to their followers in March.

“Over the past five years, we’ve had the privilege of creating spaces for connection, championing important causes, and celebrating our community’s strength and diversity.”

“We’ve seen North West Pride grow and thrive, and we’ve been fortunate to meet so many inspiring individuals along the way. North West Pride has always been about more than just events-it’s been about connecting people, supporting personal journeys, and helping individuals discover who they are and how they fit in this world. We’ve been deeply honoured to be part of that process for so many of you” they said.

“Please know that this decision was not made lightly. It’s a hard one, but it’s necessary at this point for a variety of reasons.”

“We understand that this news may be difficult for some, and we want to assure you that we are just as grateful for your support as ever.”

However the group did confirm that their Qmmunity newsletter would continue as well as their Queer Life Stories podcast.

Supporters of the group flocked to social media to share their heart warming stories about the group and the impact it had on their lives.

“You guys have kept people alive, gave them purpose, gave them friendships and relationships, you helped them gain families back. You helped educated and rescue those in need. The community owes you for the lives you have changed and saved” wrote on person.

“NWPride events were tremendously important to me. They helped me in a lonely and vulnerable year, and I’ll be sad to see them go. Much love to everyone involved” wrote another.

On Saturdays locals gathered for their final event enjoying a morning brunch with a BBQ, pancakes and other Easter treats.

ABC News turned up to film the event and speak to locals about their experiences with the group.