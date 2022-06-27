—

Out Irish tattoo artist Jamie Lo has shared the ins and outs of getting a penis tattoo.

Lo uses his account to shine a light on tattooing through a series of Q&A posts.

Advertisement

“I’m here to answer all your aching questions, he says with a giggle. “So let me unload all this information on you.”

“When a tattoo artist puts a tattoo on your body, we normally ask you to stand, stretch, or whatever because we want the skin to be in its most stretched position, so same thing as (whispers) a penis.”

“When it’s excited, you know what I’m saying, the skin is stretched. So you do have to put the tattoo stencil on while it is, you know, standing up, having a good time.”

“And obviously it does help if it is erect throughout the entire appointment. But who’s gonna be able to keep it up.”

Stretch It All The Way Like An Accordion

Lo then explains the process if the penis isn’t erect.

He says, “If it does fall down, what we have to do is we just stretch the skin, and yes it can be relaxed. You just have to stretch it all the way fuckin out babes like a fuckin accordion.”

Lo’s account has other informational tattoo videos including behind the scenes of getting a tattoo near your hole and whether clients have ever gotten “excited” while being tattooed.