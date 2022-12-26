—

The Australian Firefighters Calendar celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023 and for the first time welcomes its first gay fella into the fold of fearless firefighters!

A Newcomer In The Mix

“The gay men’s market is enormous for the Australian Firefighters Calendar. We have 1.9 million unique visits to our website, 50% of those are from men. The story is covered in gay men’s magazines in every language around the globe.”

The aforementioned new addition to the roster is still a bit shy about his newly found rockstar status and was reluctant to be drawn into a discussion at this early stage, though collectors of the calendars would be able to deduce who the newcomer is by playing a bit of compare the pair.

By the time the final selection is made, the team working behind the scenes to make it all happen will have sorted through over 100,000 images (talk about having too much of a good thing) and selected which ones will be making the cut and with only 72 images required for the six versions of the calendar being distributed to 99 countries in 2023, those are some big numbers to process!

But it’s not just a chance to pose for some pretty pictures, or hit the American daytime television circuit (check out BTS footage of the Kelly Clarkson show here) the boys are tits, ass and teethin’ it for a good cause – in fact, nine good causes!

Millions Donated to Australian Charities

Says David Rogers, Director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar, “Since its launch 30 years ago, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has donated millions of dollars to Australian charities and has become the world’s most popular calendar.

“Funds from calendar sales over the last three decades have supported medical research into sourcing better methods to treat severe burns in children. The calendar also has a proud history of supporting animal refuges and Australian Wildlife in the past and that will continue into the future.”

And it’s not just Australian charities who benefit from the pervs of the world – this will be the second year that Australian firies will be supporting U.S charities too!

Firefighters and cats… what more could you want? @Aus_Fire_Cal joined Access Hollywood's @zurihall at @Crumbs_Whiskers to talk about the process of shooting their highly anticipated calendar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WYDG0S4Qo0 — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) September 29, 2022

“We are thrilled to be the recipients of sales for the Australian Firefighters Calendar for two consecutive years, the calendar funds will directly help support our Rescue Rebuild renovation at the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island to allow the clinic to take in more animals every year and help reduce the stress for the wildlife and the staff.” Liz Baker – CEO – Greater Good.

There’s something for everyone this year with the usual cute pics of hot hunks cradling kittens and Hugging horses but this year you can also enjoy interactions with them loving on lambs and embracing echidnas, not to mention a denim version that carries strong 90’s vibes – maybe for 2024 they’ll go full nostalgia and have a chest hair edition!

That really would be a Merry Christmas!

Check out the Australian Firefighters Calendar insta account here and Facebook here – you’ll need popcorn, or some tissues.