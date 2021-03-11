—

Todd Robinson, partner of first Constable Glen Humphris who was killed in a crash on Melbourne’s Eastern Freeway last year ,faced his killer truck driver Mohinder Singh for the first time in court on Thursday.

“Mohinder … you took the most important person away from me in the most violent way… My body feels shattered and my heart is empty,” Robinson told Singh, addressing him directly in Victoria’s Supreme Court.

Robinson and family members of the four officers killed in the deadly crash – the biggest loss of officer lives in a single event in Victoria Police’s history- read victim impact statements in court.

Truck Driver Pleaded Guilty

Singh, 48, has pleaded guilty to charges, including drug trafficking and culpable driving causing death of the officers Constable Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney.

“Your actions on that day and in the days leading up to it didn’t just kill my partner, it destroyed my life and my trust in people.

Robinson, an Australia Defence Force officer, had met Humphris when he was working for Return to Work in Newcastle in 2016. The couple moved to Melbourne in 2019 when Robinson moved to take up a new job in the defence force. Glen Humphris went on to join the Victorian Police. after graduating in March 2020 and was placed with the Road Policing (Drug and Alcohol Section).

Couple’s Dreams Dashed

“For the rest of my life seeing a truck on the road is a constant reminder of the tragic and violent death my partner experienced,” said Robinson.

He said that while the outcome of the trial will not change a thing for him, it was not about “protecting the wider community and raising awareness of the dangers of mixing drugs, fatigue and indeed a heavy vehicle has on the human body.”

Robinson told Singh that he would not waste time thinking about his partner’s killer. “I’ve no thoughts or feelings, good or bad towards you. I find spending my time keeping Glen’s memory, love and happiness alive consumes my time, with no room to waste thinking about you.”

The court also heard statements read by the family members of other officers about how the loss had impacted their lives.

Truck Driver Was Fatigued, Using Drugs

On April 22, 2020, Constable Glen Humphris and senior constable Lynette Taylor had pulled over the Porsche Richard Pusey for speeding on the Eastern Freeway in Kew. Senior constable Kevin King and constable Josh Prestney arrived to assist their colleagues. The officers were impounding the car, when a truck driven by Singh swerved into the emergency lane crashing into them.

Singh had dealt and used drugs before the crash and had rested for only five hours in the prior 72 hours. Shift manager, Simiona Tuteru who allegedly brushed away concerns raised by a supervisor and Singh himself about his fitness to drive, is facing manslaughter charges as well. The Porsche driver Pusey, who filmed a dying officer after the accident, recently pleaded guilty to outraging public decency.

