—

Reports have confirmed, that everyone’s favourite ex-Prime Minister Tony Abbott is set to become the president of the UK Board Of Trade. According to its website the Board Of Trade, “champions exports, inward investment and outward direct investment to deliver economic growth and prosperity across the whole of the United Kingdom.”

It’s a move that will leave many scratching their heads, and no doubt draw the ire of his many enemies back home in Australia, particularly from the LGBTIQ community. When it comes down to it, the only thing many remember Abbott having championed was the ‘no’ vote in Australia’s highly contentious marriage equality debate.

“If you’re worried about religious freedom and freedom of speech, vote no, and if you don’t like political correctness, vote no because voting no will help to stop political correctness in its tracks.” Abbott famously said, while coming out in public opposition to same-sex marriage after the announcement of the postal survey.

During the highly damaging postal survey, and true to form, Abbott added further insult to injury by saying his opposition to same sex marriage was a way of protecting ‘women and children’ and that children ‘deserved’ and should have ‘both a mother and a father’.

Abbott’s damage is not solely limited to the fight for marriage equality. In 2017 Abbott said that he was relieved to see the back of the controversial Safe Schools programme in NSW, a programme that was of course set up to stop the bullying of LGBTQI students.

Abbott, later had the gall to claim that his involvement in the fight for marriage equality was a positive one, saying:

“When all is said and done, I helped to make the [equal marriage vote] happen. I set up the process which opened up the possibility and even the likelihood of change.

“Now that it has happened, I absolutely accept the outcome. It’s the law of the land and that’s the way it is.”

As one of Australia’s best-known monarchists, Mr Abbott was born in London and had to renounce his UK citizenship as a condition of entering Parliament in 1994. It has yet to be clarified to what extent Abbott will be expected to commit to the new role.