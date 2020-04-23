—

Australia’s first LGBTQI pride centre coming up on Fitzroy Street at St Kilda is heading towards an important milestone. The “topping out” ceremony of the Victorian Pride Centre will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Before all, you idle minds become the devil’s playground, “topping out” in construction industry parlance means the tradition of placing the last beam signifying completion of the construction of the outer structure of the building.

For the event, Jude Munro, chair of the board, will be on-site along with Richard Hansen of Hansen Yuncken to take part in the ceremonial tree planting on the rooftop of the Pride Centre. Minister Martin Foley, Mayor Bernadene Voss, and Commissioner Ro Allen will join them virtually.

“Having this vibrant community hub nearing completion is giving us hope for the future and presenting something to look forward to during these times of challenge,” the Pride Centre stated.

In June 2019, the construction of the Pride Centre commenced with foundation works for the building spread over 6,000 square metres. The Pride Centre seems on track for its opening scheduled for later this year. Earlier this week, the centre had provided this update on the progress of the construction: “The structure of the building is taking shape with the concrete slab for the rooftop complete and precast panels now in place. The concrete pour on the rooftop core was completed on Monday morning. Scaffolding throughout the building is starting to be removed which is opening up space and allowing closer views of the archways on the Ground Floor. The portico works are commencing shortly in tandem with works beginning on the internal services.”

The Pride Centre also looks like becoming the hub for LGBTQI communities, with prominent organisations in Melbourne planning to move in. On Tuesday, the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives announced it will be the Pride Centre’s newest tenant. The other organisations that will be housed at the new Pride Centre include, Thorne Harbour Health, Switchboard, Minus18, Australian GLBTIQ Multicultural Council, Australian Lesbian, and Gay Archives, JOY94.9, Transgender Victoria and the Melbourne Queer Film Festival.

Watch the live stream of the Topping Out Ceremony on Tuesday 28 April, 2020, from 9.45 am.

Related: Pride Center Building A Future For Us All

Building Pride The voices of our community are so important. This is the reason why we are building the Victorian Pride Centre. Hear what our community have to say and why we need your support now and into the future.Thanks to Jo Bangles, Alvi Ahmed, Tony Lee, Jake Lewis, Tex McKenzie and Michelle C. Sheppard for sharing their stories and thoughts!#buildingpride Posted by Victorian Pride Centre on Monday, 9 December 2019