The City of Sydney's first Trans & Gender Diverse Swim Night was held on January 28, 2023.

The City of Sydney’s first trans and gender-diverse swim night was a success and more are on the way, according to Sydney Deputy Lord Mayor Sylvie Ellsmore.

Over 500 People Attended

Held on January 28, the event attracted over 500 people, with tickets selling out before the event.

“Tickets sold out by the Thursday or Friday before the event, which is wonderful, but they didn’t turn anyone away. Anyone who wanted to turn up could come in on the day,” Ellsmore said.

“I went along – had a swim – it was great!”

‘A Regular Part Of The City’s Community Programs’

Because the event was such a success, there will be more, according to Ellsmore.

“Our office will be moving at Notice of Motion to the February Council meeting for trans and gender diverse swim nights to become a regular part of the City’s community programs,” Ellsmore said.

Along with swimming, there was a DJ, food, inflatable unicorns and flamingos, as well as interactive demonstrations from Queer sport clubs such as Sydney Stingers, Wett Ones and Emerald City Kick Ball Association.

A Celebration Of Diversity

According to Ellsmore, the request for the City of Sydney’s first trans and gender-diverse swim night came from the community as “an acknowledgment that the city’s public pools were welcoming, but also a celebration of diversity.”

“Events like this are a way for people to get familiar with a space that they want to go into.

“Also, if they’re part of the community, just to say you’re welcome here. It sends a message to the rest of the community too, that this is how we want [sporting facilities] to operate for everybody.”

The City of Sydney started looking into hosting their own trans and gender diverse swim nights after the neighbouring Inner West Council’s first-ever inclusive swim night, in April, was hailed as a “resounding” success.