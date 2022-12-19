—

Vermont’s first trans legislator, Taylor Small got engaged on the lawn of the White House last week.

The Respect for Marriage Act “requires the federal government to recognize a marriage between two individuals if the marriage was valid in the state where it was performed.”

‘Could Not Think of More Fitting Way To Celebrate’

In a post to Instagram announcing the engagement, Small wrote, “After [President Biden] signed the #RespectForMarriageAct my amazing partner of almost 4 years, Carsen, asked me to marry him on the South Lawn of the @whitehouse. I, of course, said yes and could not think of a more fitting way to celebrate this moment in herstory. I love you, Carsen.”

Prior to the signing of the bill, Small thanked Biden, writing, “Dear Mr. President, thank you for inviting us to witness herstory in the making and, of course, for respecting marriage. To those who have been working tirelessly on the front lines for decades to bring us to this moment of celebration, I commit to making this one of many moments to come.”

The bill formally ensures that same-sex marriage is legally recognised under the law, mitigating the threat from a conservative Supreme Court, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade.

In June, the US Supreme Court voted 6-3 to strike down the 1973 abortion rights ruling.

In a speech at the signing ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden said, “Marriage is a simple proposition. Who do you love and will you be loyal to that person you love? It’s not more complicated than that.”