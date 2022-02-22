—

A trans teenager was murdered in Sergipe, Brazil in a reportedly targeted attack.

Gabbi Mattos,17, was fatally shot early morning on February 19 in Aracaju, the capital of Sergipe in the Northeast Region.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of a transphobic murder, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Official Version of Events Disputed

Officials from the Civil Police of the State of Sergipe have reported that Mattos was killed in a crossfire when two individuals started firing at each other. However, their version of events has been disputed by activists and witnesses.

“It’s really very strange that, in an alleged shooting, only she was shot and then in the head.”

Uma testemunha contou ainda que os autores supostamente teriam sido dois indivíduos em uma moto 150 preta, ambos armados, e um deles foi descrito como branco com bigode. É realmente muito estranho que, em um suposto tiroteio, só ela tenha sido alvejada e logo na cabeça. + — Linda Brasil ☂️ (@lindabrasilse) February 19, 2022

Gabriel Vaquer, a reported witness, tweeted, “My God… They killed a 17-year-old trans teenager here in Aracaju. She was killed by 2 men shot at point-blank range in the head in the neighborhood where I was born and raised, the [Orlinha do Bairro Industrial]. PM investigates, but found that none of the site’s security cameras work.”

Meu Deus… Mataram uma adolescente trans de 17 anos aqui em Aracaju. Ela foi morta por 2 homens com um tiro à queima-roupa na cabeça no bairro onde nasci e me criei, o Industrial. PM investiga, mas descobriu que nenhuma câmera de segurança do local funciona. #JustiçaPorGabi! https://t.co/TCSaBtYhoj — Gabriel Vaquer (@bielvaquer) February 19, 2022

Calls for Case to be Reopened

mesmo tendo imagens das câmeras de segurança! Precisamos pressionar o Ministério Público e o Tribunal de Justiça, para que o caso seja reaberto e as investigações continuem, e seguir denunciando e cobrando #JustiçaPorGabi e #JustiçaPorNatasha! — Linda Brasil ☂️ (@lindabrasilse) February 19, 2022

According to Transrespect versus Transphobia Worldwide, a research project initiated by Transgender Europe, Brazil is the world’s deadliest country for the transgender community, with 33% of all trans murders happening in the country.

