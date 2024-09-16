Transgender Victoria Launches An Incredible Trans Month 2024 Program

Transgender Victoria has officially launched their program for Trans Month 2024 – and it’s huge!

Victorians of all sexualities and gender identities are invited to join in celebrating the strength, joy, and diversity of our transgender, gender diverse and non-binary communities.

Whether you’re transgender, gender diverse, non-binary or an ally, Trans Month offers a range of trans-centric events designed to foster connection and euphoria.

Trans Month 2024 theme and program

The theme for the Transgender Victoria’s Trans Month 2024 program is “Our Strength, Our Joy, Ourselves’.

It features a range of trans-centric events and initiatives designed to honour the resilience, wellbeing, and authenticity of TGD individuals.

The month-long program features a diverse array of events, from the exciting Gender Revel Gala at Collingwood Town Hall on November 1st, a Trans Day of Remembrance Vigil, a variety of panels and workshops about trans issues and how to make change, a Trans Parent Morning Tea – and it concludes with the Trans Pride Picnic on November 30th.

“Trans Month is about connecting our transgender, gender diverse and non-binary communities with one another and our allies, to celebrate our collective fortitude and fabulousness in the face of enormous challenges to our wellbeing.” said Son Vivienne, CEO of Transgender Victoria.

“We’re building a program with something for everyone which we’ll grow in coming years. We’re empowering grassroots programs and partners to join us in celebrating while also educating and building understanding among our allies.”

Transgender Victoria is Victoria’s leading body for transgender, gender diverse and non-binary (TGD) people. The organisation is trans-led, and works for and with trans communities to achieve better social, economic and health outcomes, fostering connection, advocating for change and supporting trans people to lead full and meaningful lives.

You can check out the Trans Month 2024 full program here.

Tickets for the Gender Revel Gala are now on sale, and you can also nominate champions of trans visibility in your community for the 2024 Trans Visibility Awards now.