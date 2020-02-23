—

Broadway shopping centre in Sydney has teamed up with Trevor Ashley to announce an array of flirty, fun and free Mardi Gras inspired events.

Known as one of Australia’s most successful LGBTQI performers, Ashley has joined forces with Broadway to deliver Insta-worthy installations, retailer specials and die-hard drag queen performers in the hopes of igniting the Mardi Gras spirit of self-expression, inclusion and acceptance.

Commencing on Sunday 16 February, Broadway’s Mardi Gras experience will continue until Saturday 29 February when Sydney stops for the biggest LGBTIQ parade in the Southern Hemisphere.

Shoppers and Sydneysiders cannot miss the must-see event series which includes the ‘Bingay Bingo’ evening with Charisma Belle and Naomi on Tuesday Feb 25, and Mega-drag contest, hosted by juicy Tora Hymen, on Thursday Feb 27.

Speaking to Star Observer, the bedazzling cabaret, drag and musical theatre actor, Trevor Ashley, said that the purpose of the collaboration between Sydney performers and Broadway shopping centre was to make LGBTQI culture more accessible to the public by activating public spaces.

“I think anytime that we get to reach LGBTQI culture into public spaces and places that you don’t expect it, then you reach out to the community in a wider form,” he said.

“A lot of things like drag shows happen only in gay bars. So to allow people of all ages to see that talent and the amazing performers we have in Sydney in a place that anyone can access is truly a wonderful thing.

“On Fair Day we had Drag Queens and DJ’s at Broadway, and it was just so great to see young queer kids really enjoy the space and seeing our culture embraced.”

Australia’s largest community-based LGBTQI health organisation, ACON, is getting involved, along with up-and-coming queer performers Josie Lane, Noah Mullins, Angelique Cassimatis and Daniel Assetta.

To set the mood, there’s a custom ‘Yasss Express’ rainbow arch at the Ground Floor travelators, a stage area on Level Two with a giant love heart backdrop and neon signs galore for the perfect self-love selfie.

Shoppers can also expect a range of exciting retailer offers including rainbow t-shirt printing at Just Jeans, decked out Coca Cola vending machines and Limited edition fairy scrolls and rainbow scrolls from Oregano Scrolls.

The Centre Manager for Broadway Sydney, Justine Saltmarsh iterated that Broadway was proud to be a part of the Mardi Gras festivities, noting the importance of activating public spaces to represent all of Sydney’s walks-of-life.

“Being able to explore self-expression safely is important for the LGBTQI community. Shopping centres can be a safe haven, and Mirvac Retail centres, including Broadway Sydney recognise this,” they said.

“The project is a safe space initiative that will promote Broadway Sydney and other participating Mirvac Retail centres as environments that are visibly welcoming and inclusive of LGBTQI people, by displaying a ‘Welcome Here’ rainbow decal on every entry door throughout the centre.

“We are extremely proud to be involved in the project and look forward to welcoming shoppers to join in the centre’s Mardi Gras celebrations.”

The team at Star Observer would also love to wish Trevor Ashley a big Happy Birthday for Thursday Feb 25!

For more information on performances, times and other goodies you can catch at Broadway this week, simply click here.