—

Former US President Donald Trump went on a transphobic rant during a speech on July 26, in Washington DC.

Trump, in a rant at the first annual summit of the America First Policy Institute, said, “Federal, state, and local government should aggressively enforce existing statutes to stop the perverted sexualization of minor children. You have the statutes.“

“The society that refuses to protect its children is a society that soon will not be able to protect anybody.

“This is a hallmark of cultural and social decay against which we should fight back very hard and very soon, we don’t have time to wait years to do this.“

Advertisement

“Let’s just say they’re not good – are not just engaged in acts of depravity, in many cases they are breaking the law and they should be held fully accountable.”

Trump then punctuated the anti-trans rant with, “And by the way, we should not allow men to play in women’s sports.”

During the speech, Trump also hinted at running for President again saying, “I ran the first time and I won. Then I ran a second time and I did much better. We got millions and millions more votes. “We may just have to do it again.”

US Midterm Elections take place on November 8, 2022