Two Aussie Cities Remain In Bid For 2030 Gay Games

The bidding for the 2030 Gay Games is still underway, however a new shortlist has both Melbourne and Perth in the running to host the international LGBTQIA+ event.

After two dozen cities were originally bidding for the games the Federation of Gay Games (FGG) released the shortlist of 10 cities in May this year.

At the time that list included Adelaide as well as Melbourne and Perth, now however it seems Adelaide is out of the running.

Will Melbourne or Perth get to host the Gay Games in 2030?

Both Melbourne and Perth will now have the opportunity to present their bids officially in October this year to the Federation of Gay Games at their AGM in Washington.

Following the presentations the organisation will officially select three cities as finalists for the 2030 bid.

Other cities joining Melbourne and Perth include Cape Town, Taipei, Auckland, Denver and Edmonton.

However Melbourne has drawn the ire of some critics following their decision to cancel hosting of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

In response Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Events, Steve Dimopoulous as adamant that the organisation had approached them about the bid, rather than the Victorian Government actively seeking the opportunity.

“This is something that is in the early stages, this is something that the Gay Games themselves have curated a list of cities around the world that they are interested in,” he said.

But he maintained that the government are”always interested in talking to people who want to have an event in this great state.”

However Dimopoulous was clear that he believed Melbourne was the best Australian location for the games insisting they have “the best venues, the best workforce and the best arts and culture, hospitality.”

“We are a city that people want to come to.”

“We are far ahead of any other city in this country, and far ahead of Sydney, which often gets the glory in terms of the Mardi Gras” he said.

However he was very clear he saw no competition with Perth for the winning bid, when asked he replied “I love Perth, but seriously it’s Perth.”

“There is no comparison, Melbourne is a global city.”

The 2023 Gay Games were hosted by Hong Kong with Guadalajara announced as the co-hosting country for the year.

Over 5,000 people attended the 2023 event, which takes place across 10 days, every four years.

The 2026 Gay Games will be hosted in Valencia, Spain.