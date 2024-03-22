Two Bar Workers Charged In First LGBTQ ‘Extremism’ Case in Russia

Two bar workers in Russia have been placed in custody by a court, accused of participating in an “extremist organisation” under newly implemented laws aimed at the LGBTQ+ community.

This marks the first criminal case since Russia banned the “international LGBT public movement,” in November, branding it as extremist and prohibiting LGBTQ+ activism within the conservative nation.

The “extremist” label suggests that individuals identifying as gay, lesbian, transgender, or queer in Russia could face lengthy prison sentences if authorities deem them part of the “international LGBT public movement.”

The administrator and art director of Pose bar were accused by a Russian court of “promoting non-traditional sexual relations” among the establishment’s patrons.

Independent news website Mediazona identified the manager as Diana Kamilyanova, while Alexander Klimov was named as the art director.

The first-ever criminal case against the “extremist LGBTQ+ community” has been opened in Russia. The administrator of the Pose queer club Diana Kamilyanova and its art director Alexander Klimov were arrested in Orenburg today Photo: Ural56 pic.twitter.com/W8zHGMa49W — Mediazona English (@mediazona_en) March 20, 2024

Police Raid on LGBTQ+ Venue Sparks Controversy

Earlier this month, law enforcement targeted the bar, with videos depicting the humiliating detention of select visitors circulating online. According to statements released via Telegram, the court alleges that the accused, individuals identifying as non-heteronormative, collaborated with a group sharing the views and activities of the international LGBT association.

The Central District Court of Orenburg’s website indicates that both Kamilyanova and Klimov were accused under Part 1 of Art. 282.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the investigation, it was determined that the accused acted as a “group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy with persons unidentified by the investigation, who also support the views and activities of the LGBT international public association banned in our country, while employed at the “Pose” bar, contributing to its operations.

The Central District Court of Orenburg alleged that Kamilyanova “provided photo and video recording of performances promoting non-traditional sexual relationships, and also performed financial and economic functions”, while art director Klimov selected drag queen artists, “held meetings with them, and promoted non-traditional sexual relationships among visitors to the bar”.

Amnesty International Slams First LGBT Investigation Amid ‘Shameful’ Laws

Amnesty International’s Russia Director Natalia Zviagina criticised the first-ever criminal investigation targeting LGBTQI+ persons under the “shameful” ‘Anti-extremism’ laws by the Supreme Court.

Zviagina said, “It’s particularly reprehensible that members of a Russian nationalist group were allowed to assist the police in their raid of the drag show at Pose club in Orenburg, southwestern Russia, earlier this month.”

“Such cooperation between law enforcement and nationalist activists fosters an environment of impunity for homophobic and transphobic attacks and instigates a climate of fear among LGBTI persons”, she added.

Russia’s description of the “international LGBT movement” remains vague, creating an opening for the prosecution of individuals supporting LGBTQ+ rights or identifying with the community.

According to a report by Human Rights Watch, at least three groups supporting LGBT rights have ceased operations in fear of prosecution. The ruling has led to several police raids on gay clubs, instances of self-censorship, and an increase in requests for legal guidance from the remaining LGBT support groups, which have opted to operate discreetly.

The Russian pair will be held in custody until May 18 and, if found guilty, could potentially receive a prison sentence of up to 10 years.