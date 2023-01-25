—

A court in Brisbane denied bail to a 27-year-old Uber driver who is facing charges of sexually assaulting a man he met via the gay dating app Grindr.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses sexual assault, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

According to the prosecution, the accused, an Indian national, and the complainant exchanged messages on Grindr. The accused then arrived at the complainant’s house. The complainant said that despite making it clear that he did not want to engage in sexual intercourse, the accused forced himself on him, reported The Courier Mail.

The prosecution case is that despite the complainant repeatedly saying ‘no’, the complainant continued to forcibly sexually assault him. The accused then apologised, but when told by the complainant that he planned to approach the police, the man grabbed the victim’s phone and fled.

Accused Was On Bail

The accused was charged with rape, stealing and breach of bail conditions. The court heard that the accused was on bail in another case where he had been charged with sexual assault and common assault.

The man’s lawyer told the court that he had been acquitted of sexual assault offences and the charge relating to common assault was pending.

The lawyer claimed that the complainant had invited the man to his home for consensual sexual intercourse via Grindr. The accused had messaged: ‘to be honest, I want to f**k you’. The lawyer said his instruction was that the complainant responded ‘let’s do it’, reported The Courier Mail.

The lawyer contended that it could be a case of a consent defence or even a mistake of facts as to consent defence. The prosecution opposed bail, pointing out that the man had snatched the complainant’s phone and fled after he was told that the incident would be reported to the police.

The magistrate’’ court denied bail and adjourned the case to February 20.

