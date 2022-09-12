—

A man was fired from his job as a chemical engineer after going on a drunk homophobic rant during a flight in the United States.

How do we know the man is a chemical engineer, you ask? Well, he announced it to the plane.

The incident, which happened last week on a flight from Philadelphia to Dallas was captured on video.

According to witnesses, the man’s tantrum started after he continually bothered his seatmate and flight attendants got involved.

Advertisement

He then proclaims, “It’s a black fucking bag.” and says “Obviously, I’m a white male that picked a black bag ‘cuz I’m racist,”

After admitting that he is “a little intoxicated” he tells the other passengers that the bag is “Swedish-made” and “a better bag than most of y’all can afford.”

Uses Homophobic Slurs

He then repeatedly calls everyone onboard “liberal f*ggots” and states that he hopes the plane crashes. Before disembarking, the man exclaimed, “I’m a chemical engineer – I work for GlaxoSmithKline.”

He then repeated the name after being asked to by the passengers and told everyone to “reach out to the company.”

Well, people did reach out to the company.

According to TMZ, GlaxoSmithKline said in a statement that “We immediately conducted an investigation and as of Thursday, he is no longer employed at GSK [GlaxoSmithKline]. The person’s remarks were reprehensible and do not reflect our company culture.”