Verdict Delivered Over Death Of Brisbane DJ Andy Stephens

A verdict has finally been delivered over the alleged murder of Brisbane DJ Andy Stephens.

Four years after his tragic death, a magistrate has ruled on the matter of his murder.

On Friday, a jury found Michael Bradley Small guilty of manslaughter, though he was acquitted of the more severe charge of murder.

Andy Stephens, 48, was discovered dead in his Taringa home on September 3, 2020, four days after he was last seen alive or heard from by his family.

The discovery of his decomposed body marked the beginning of a trial that has taken four years to reach an outcome for the Brisbane DJ.

The case revolved around the events of August 30, 2020, when Small, a male escort, allegedly entered Stephens’ home with his partner, Scott Richard Gordon.

Prosecutors claimed that what followed was a violent confrontation fuelled by growing animosity between Small and Stephens as Small believed that Stephens was interfering in his relationship with his partner Gordon.

During the trial, the Crown alleged that Small struggled with a naked Stephens, eventually taping his mouth shut.

It had previously been alleged that Small had tortured and murdered Stephens and that he had sent a text message describing his death as a “fairytale ending.”

When police conducted a welfare check after Stephens’ mother raised concerns, they found his body, partially covered by a blanket, with a pink sex toy nearby

Scott Richard Gordon, who had earlier pleaded guilty to manslaughter, provided key testimony during the trial.

His account shed light on the complicated and toxic dynamics between the three men.

Small’s defence, led by barrister Michael Bonasia, argued that Stephens was a man struggling with long-term methamphetamine use and a literal broken heart, exacerbated by his unrequited love for Gordon.

Despite this, the jury found Small’s actions on that night warranted a conviction for manslaughter, though they did not find enough evidence to support the charge of murder.

Small remains in custody, awaiting sentencing at a later date.