Veteran Matilda And Wife Expecting Third Child, Upsetting Bigots

Matildas veteran Larissa Crummer and wife Jodi have shared the news that they are expecting their third child in November – news that excited normal people and infuriated bigots.

Crummer shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo with Jodi and their two kids holding an ultrasound photo.

The news comes following Crummer’s surprise retirement from football in March of this year. After playing a final season for SK Brann in Norway, Crummer said that she would be focusing on her family back home in Australia after a storied career.

Fans and friends congratulated the couple on the highly exciting announcement, who were all smiles in the photos that Crummer shared to her Instagram.

However, when the announcement was shared in a post by 7 News on Facebook, bigots appeared in spades to lament the fact that families with two mums exist, apparently.

“I feel sorry for the kids. No Father Figure for them to look up to,” says one user, though a reply says: “Do you feel sorry for the kids that have a single mother and the father wants nothing to do with them? At least these kids have two loving parents.”

Undeterred by such a fickle thing as reason, the original poster responded: “At least the one I know is single and Straight.”

“This is not normal and just plain evil,” says one particularly cruel comment. Another in a similar vein says “Wow, wonder how they beat God’s design, They didn’t they have gone against IT” – probably worth teaching that user how to use punctuation properly.

A highly concerning amount of comments also seem to be asking how the couple can have kids; a hilarious self-announcement about their own lack of education.

Regardless, congratulations to Jodi and Larissa Crummer on the new addition to their lovely family!