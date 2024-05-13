Veteran Matilda And Wife Expecting Third Child, Upsetting Bigots

National News News Sport
Josh Kerwick
May 13, 2024
Veteran Matilda And Wife Expecting Third Child, Upsetting Bigots
Image: Source: @larissarosecrummer on Instagram

Matildas veteran Larissa Crummer and wife Jodi have shared the news that they are expecting their third child in November – news that excited normal people and infuriated bigots. 

Crummer shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo with Jodi and their two kids holding an ultrasound photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larissa Crummer (@larissarosecrummer)

The news comes following Crummer’s surprise retirement from football in March of this year. After playing a final season for SK Brann in Norway, Crummer said that she would be focusing on her family back home in Australia after a storied career. 

Fans and friends congratulated the couple on the highly exciting announcement, who were all smiles in the photos that Crummer shared to her Instagram.

However, when the announcement was shared in a post by 7 News on Facebook, bigots appeared in spades to lament the fact that families with two mums exist, apparently. 

“I feel sorry for the kids. No Father Figure for them to look up to,” says one user, though a reply says: “Do you feel sorry for the kids that have a single mother and the father wants nothing to do with them? At least these kids have two loving parents.” 

Undeterred by such a fickle thing as reason, the original poster responded: “At least the one I know is single and Straight.” 

“This is not normal and just plain evil,” says one particularly cruel comment. Another in a similar vein says “Wow, wonder how they beat God’s design, They didn’t they have gone against IT” – probably worth teaching that user how to use punctuation properly. 

A highly concerning amount of comments also seem to be asking how the couple can have kids; a hilarious self-announcement about their own lack of education. 

Regardless, congratulations to Jodi and Larissa Crummer on the new addition to their lovely family!

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Drag Race’s Jinkx Monsoon Wows Viewers With ‘Doctor Who’ Debut
May 13, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Drag Race’s Jinkx Monsoon Wows Viewers With ‘Doctor Who’ Debut
Arts & Entertainment News Screen
Voting Opens For The 2024 Queens Ball Awards
May 13, 2024 | Michael James

Voting Opens For The 2024 Queens Ball Awards
News Queensland News
Is This Orville Peck In These Vintage Nudes?
May 12, 2024 | Michael James

Is This Orville Peck In These Vintage Nudes?
Arts & Entertainment International News
Abril LaTrene Launches ‘The Big D’ in Moreton Bay
May 12, 2024 | Michael James

Abril LaTrene Launches ‘The Big D’ in Moreton Bay
Arts & Entertainment Brisbane Gold Coast Queensland News What's on
Rainbow Street Libraries Launch in The Face of Book Ban
May 12, 2024 | Michael James

Rainbow Street Libraries Launch in The Face of Book Ban
New South Wales News News
Non-Binary Contestant Makes Eurovision History in Chaotic Final
May 12, 2024 | Michael James

Non-Binary Contestant Makes Eurovision History in Chaotic Final
Arts & Entertainment International News