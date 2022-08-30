—

Four months after Victoria Police conducted a raid at Chasers Night Club in South Yarra and forced the closure of the ‘Thick ‘N Juicy’ event, they have reached a confidential financial settlement with Martha Tsamis, owner of the club, reported The Age newspaper.

Thick ‘N Juicy holds dance parties in Melbourne and Sydney for the “big family of beautiful men” and their LGBTQI friends. According to the publication, the raid occurred around 4 am on April 16.

The raid by officers, including detectives from the Port Phillip crime investigation unit, was reportedly over an alleged sexual assault of a transgender patron in a toilet cubicle on the first floor of the club.

Police Asked To Pay Damages To Martha Tsamis Previously

There were questions over whether police had the authority to shut down the event and empty the club. The publication reported that the police reached the confidential deal with the club’s owner Martha Tsamis.

This is not the first time that the police have been forced to pay damages to Tsamis.

In 2017, during a swingers party at Inflation Club in Melbourne CBD owned by Tsamis, members of the Critical Incident Response Team shot a couple while performing a sex act. The police had stormed the venue after a patron reported that a man had a gun in his pants – it was found to be a plastic toy.

The police paid around $3.5 million in compensation to the couple and a smaller amount was paid to Tsamis.

In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the police to pay $90,000 in damages to Tsamis. The court ruled that she had been defamed by then police superintendent Brett Guerin over his statements that the Inflation club was a “honeypot” for drugs and that she allowed minors to enter the venue.











