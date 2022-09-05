—

Web Weaver, the new gay Spider-Man, will make their highly anticipated debut in October and Marvel Comics has released more details on how the newest member of the Marvel Universe gets their powers, as well as visuals of their fabulous crime-fighting costume.

The character will make their debut in Edge of Spider-Verse #5, the concluding instalment of the five-part series.

In the comic, created by out writer Steve Foxe, and artist Kei Zama, Web-Weaver is introduced as a “not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne [who] gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer.”

“Web-Weaver is *not* Peter Parker–he’s a brand-new hero in the classic Spider-hero archetype,” tweeted Foxe on Friday. “And I promise you don’t need a degree in fashion to follow his exploits. His job at Van Dyne is akin to Pete’s at the Bugle. This is very much an action story (with some flirting)!”

“And to sites covering Web-Weaver–to the *best of our knowledge*, he is the first canon gay male Spider-hero. Ultimate Spider-Woman is queer and predates Web-Weaver by about a decade. IMO the key is telling good stories with a range of characters, not just notching ‘firsts,’” Foxe tweeted.

Advertisement X-Men ‘92: House of XCII, and Archer & Armstrong Forever.

Peter Parker’s Classmate

As seen in preview panels of the comic, Web Weaver is shown as a classmate of Peter Parker, who after pushing Peter out of the way of danger, is bitten by a radioactive spider and begins to develop super powers.

Other preview panels show Web Weaver being kicked out of home by his parents and potentially being taken in by Aunt May.

The character, who was first announced in June during Pride month, is one of several alternate universe Spider characters who headline Edge of Spider-Verse.

Advertisement

In a since-deleted tweet from June, writer Foxe said, “Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can’t — and shouldn’t — represent ALL gay men. No single character can. His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it’s not the STORY…which you can experience for yourself in September!”

A Very Different Kind Of Spider-Slayer

Web Weaver’s instantly iconic black, white and gold costume was designed by artist Kris Anka, and features a dramatic Weaver spider design on the back. Anka has designed costumes for several other Marvel heroes, including Spider-Woman and Star-Lord.

Tweeting about his inspiration for Web Weaver’s look, Anka said, “From the jump, I looked at a lot of McQueen and Mugler for this as inspiration. I cast a wide net for the original designs while also looking at new and unique spiders that Steve Foxe has recommended, which eventually paired down to this look.”

Fans tweeted their approval of Web-Weaver’s costume design, with one saying, “Kinda a bad bitch tho” and another saying, “The lashes are next level.”

Marvel released a statement promoting the upcoming comic series, saying, “Three brand new Spiders get their start here! WEB-WEAVER: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer. HUNTER-SPIDER: Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. You are not ready for the most hardcore Spider yet! Both of these and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the filmmakers behind the Spider-Verse movies, create a new Spider just in time for the END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!”

Edge of Spider-Verse #5 hits comic store shelves October 5, 2022.



