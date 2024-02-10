Wentworth Independent MP Allegra Spender Looking For Marchers To Join Mardi Gras Float

Wentworth Independent MP Allegra Spender is looking for people from Wentworth’s LGBTQI communities to march along with Federal Independents at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

‘We want you to join the Independents for Inclusion to celebrate!’

Marching under the banner of ‘Independents for Inclusion’, the Independent float has chosen the theme of “Powered by People.”

Spender, alongside Independent MPs Zali Steggall for Warringah, Kylea Tink for North Sydney, and Dr Sophie Scamps for Mackellar, as well as community members from those respective electorates, will be marching “in the spirit of community independents and the vibrant communities they represent.”

Talking with Star Observer, Spender said, “I am proud to stand for love and community alongside other independents Zali Steggall, Kylea Tink and Dr Sophie Scamps.

“As someone who has lived in Sydney my whole life and watched Mardi Gras many times, it has been incredible to see it from the other side the past two years.”

Spender continued, “Last year the atmosphere was incredible, the Independents for Inclusion were right behind the Lifesavers with Pride group doing push ups every 100m. Most poignant was seeing the group of ’78ers, who stood up for LGBTQIA+ rights by marching and were beaten up by the police. I am so grateful that so much has changed and that we can all celebrate together.”

She added, “Sydney is proud, and we want you to join the ‘Independents for Inclusion’ to celebrate!”

‘Biggest And Boldest Program In Years’

Going from February 16 until March 3, this year’s Mardi Gras season is packed with over 100 community events, dance parties, theatre and music before climaxing on March 2 with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

According to organisers, this year promises to be “its biggest and boldest program in years.”

Tried and true events are back including Progress Pride Flag Raising, Fair Day, Paradiso Pool Party, Kaftana Pool Party, Laugh Out Proud, Sissy Ball, Queer Art After Hours, Mardi Gras Party, Laneway, and obviously, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade.

Back for a second year is the popular Bondi Beach Party, which made its debut at Sydney WorldPride 2023.

For a full list of events visit mardigras.org.au