—

Premier Mark McGowan on Thursday announced that Western Australia will ban so-called gay conversion therapy.

Fulfilling a promise made to the LGBTQI community ahead of the state elections last year, the Labor government said that under the proposed law, those seeking to change or suppress a person’s sexual orientation will face criminal prosecution.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses conversion practices and suicide, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

“This Government has a strong record in supporting LGBTIQA+ people in WA and is opposed to attempts to forcibly change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity,” Premier McGowan said in a statement.

“Not only are conversion and suppression practices ineffective but they undermine the fundamental value of personal dignity and have long-term negative impacts on the health and mental health of LGBTIQA+ people in our community.”

Advertisement

Gay Conversion Therapy At Esther Foundation

The McGowan government’s announcement came in response to the tabling of a Parliamentary committee’s report into the Esther Foundation.

The inquiry into the faith-based Christian residential rehab centre at Kalamunda, near Perth, run by the Esther Foundation, began in April, following allegations of abuse and mistreatment by former residents.

Advertisement

‘Conversion Therapy A Problem In Religious Communities’

“Conversion therapy remains a problem in some Australian religious communities,” said Attorney General John Quigley in a statement.

“Evidence from survivors and advocacy organisations has demonstrated ongoing harm and trauma caused by these practices, including long-term mental illness and suicides,” said the attorney general, adding, “Whilst our reforms will prohibit conversion and suppression practices, the ban will not interfere with health professionals’ ability to provide suitable therapy and counselling to LGBTIQA+ patients without fear of being prosecuted.”

“It is appropriate that people are professionally supported when they explore their own concepts of self, others, and sexuality, and that they receive expert assessment, treatment and care when seeking to affirm gender through medical treatments such as hormone-blocking therapies or surgical procedures,” said Quigley.











