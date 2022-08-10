—

The long awaited Sydney Fringe Festival will make its return in September for the first in-person celebration of the largest independent arts scene in New South Wales since 2019.

The Sydney Fringe Festival runs from September 1st to 30th and hosts 500 events across 70 venues across Greater Sydney. During September, creatives across the city come together to share stories, ventures, artworks and more across a myriad of genres.

Poof Doof Drag Brunch Club

The Poof Doof Drag Brunch Club offers a sensational array of drag, burlesque, comedy and cabaret performers for attendees to sit back and enjoy. Beverages are also included in the ticket, known as the “legendary 1.5 hour mimosa package” so for those keen on spending their Saturday’s drinking while viewing live entertainment, this is for you.

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett

Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett will return to the stage after her sold out debut in Sydney earlier this year. Bernie “Queen of punk cabaret” Dieter is a performance artist from Köln, Germany, who brings with her a funny kabarett show that features “breathtaking circus, gender-bending aerial and fire-breathing” acts that is sure to stun audiences into silenced-awe.

Selina Jenkins “Boobs”

Selina Jenkins is a multi-award winning artist, acclaimed musician and celebrated musical comedian. She identifies as a queer, cisgender woman and is set to take audience members on a ride, through expressive storytelling and musical lyricism. Jenkins’ performance Boobs has won extensive awards including Best Cabaret in the 2019 Melbourne Fringe Festival Awards and won the Green Room Awards for Writing, Original Songs, Best Artiste and Production in the Cabaret category in 2020.

Advertisement Boobs has also been named as one of the Top Five Stage Shows of 2019 by The Age. The show “follows one woman and her two boobs through a life changing decision, a million opinions, a natural disaster and an ‘Australian first’”, an exciting prospect for those who enjoy cabaret and storytelling.

YUMMY

Queer-pop-cabaret YUMMY, will highlight drag, dance, circus and burlesque to the Eternity Playhouse. The spectacular group have been performing since 2015 and attendees can expect a powerful ensemble with “out-of-this-world costumes” mixed with a salacious and fiery performance.

Sydney Fringe will also be joining forces with Box of Birds for a live mixed reality transglobal dance party, to close the festival. Hosted at the Australian National Maritime Museum on 1 October, the party will feature dancers in both Sydney and Mexico, interactive audio-visual installations, aerial performance artists and underground artists from Sydney’s electronic music scene.

The 2022 Sydney Fringe Festival runs from 6 August – 30 September. For more information, visit: www.sydneyfringe.com for details.





