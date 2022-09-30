—

This week’s Melbourne Round Up has really run the gamut. We’ve got nudity in two forms (a naturist bush walk and a burlesque performance), some quiet yarning and good old fashioned nights out at the cinema and theatre. We challenge you to scroll through this week’s selection without serious temptation.

Burleske

For the last two years, photographer Jayden Bryne has been capturing Melbourne’s drag and burlesque scenes. Filled to the brim with feather, sequins, and much-too-much camp, this is a celebration of the delicious visuals of queer nightlife performers in Melbourne. The new exhibition will open with a night of burlesque and drag performances at the Motley Bauhaus, an up-and-coming cabaret venue in Carlton.

When: Opens Friday September 30th, show at 6:00pm

Where: The Motley Bauhaus, Carlton

Tickets: $15, here

Cryano

Cyrano de Bergerac is one of the great classic romantic comedies. Cyrano, a witty wordsmith, falls in love with the beautiful and erudite Roxane. Meanwhile she, instead, falls for the dull pretty boy, Christian. Christian has been writing her the most breathtaking love letters…only they’ve been ghostwritten by Cyrano.

In the Melbourne Theatre Company’s latest adaptation of this centuries’ old story, Cyrano is a woman, and the story takes on a lesbian twist. The cast and crew on this production are stellar, and Virginia Gay is sure to be thrilling in the titular role of the gender-flipped tale.

When: Until Saturday October 22, showtimes vary

Where: Southbank Theatre, Southbank

Tickets: $56-$122, here

Showgirls: Interactive Goddess Edition

Is this film camp, or is it just terrible? Who cares? Not us! Cinema Nova gets you in the mood with a guide and gift bag on arrival before shepherding you through an interactive viewing of Paul van Hoeve’s classic sexploitation film. A strip joint, doggy chow, and some of the worst dialogue you’ve ever heard makes for a film which has been reclaimed by the queer community for its epic, glittering failure.

When: Friday 30th September, 8:30

Where: Cinema Nova, Carlton

Tickets: $23-$25, here

Naturist Bushwalk

The Nomads Outdoor Group have organised a mixed naturist bushwalk near Lancefield, due north of Melbourne airport. This will be an invigorating 6-7 hour trip with an option to stay overnight at a farmhouse, just do the walk, or do an abridged walk of 1.5-2 hours.

Walking with a group of experienced naturists is the perfect way to ease your way into the lifestyle and get your yah yah’s out in the comfort and safety of an accepting group on private property!

When: Saturday October 1, 10am

Where: Private property, Lancefield

Tickets: $0-$30, here





