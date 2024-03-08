Where Is Michelle Visage Appearing In Sydney Tonight?

Sydney social media sleuths have gone into meltdown following the news that Michelle Visage is officially in Sydney.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race judge and long time best friend of RuPaul touched down in Sydney yesterday.

And there is plenty of speculation about where fans can see the star.

Where will Michelle Visage appear tonight?

It’s not uncommon for fans to try to and track down the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race when they are here to film the Down Under spinoff of the series.

The Drag Race judge recently arrived in New Zealand ahead of filming Drag Race Down Under Season Four in mid February.

However it is believed filming on the season has now wrapped, hence Michelle popping up in Sydney.

Michelle Visage regularly announces her arrival into both New Zealand and Australia via Instagram.

However her location during her visits is generally kept well under wraps.

But there are some obvious clues being dropped about where she might be popping in for an appearance in Sydney tonight.

Will Michelle join Kween Kong tonight?

Universal Nightclub on Oxford St is home to some of Sydney’s most iconic drag performers.

The venue has hosted launch and finale parties for many seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

This week they have announced a special viewing party for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World Season Two, featuring Sydney’s own Hannah Conda.

Whilst promoting the event Universal have advertised the host, Vybe, will be joined by Drag Race alumni, Maxi Shield and Kween Kong.

However, the venue is also teasing a special guest.

“This week join special guest host Maxi Shield (RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 1) as she is joined by Hannahs Season 2 sister Kween Kong! And if the rumour mill is to believed Kween has company…”

Attached to the post is a silhouetted image that fans were quick to point out, bears striking resemblance to Michelle Visage.

It would make sense for Michelle Visage to be joining Kween Kong as the two would have likely reconnected recently.

Kong is rumoured to have filmed a Global All Stars season last year, which would have been judged by Michelle Visage.

Taking to social media last night Kween Kong strongly encouraged people to attend the event.

“Tonight, you need to come to universal” she says in the post.

“I can’t tell you who it is, but there’s a special guest, like a literal icon legend that is like beyond us and you need to be there so that when you see on the stories who this person is you don’t feel like a fuckwit for missing out.”

Could she be any clearer? We think not.

The screening of RuPauls Drag Race UK Vs The World Season Two will commence at 7pm, following a screening of season 16.

To secure a table book online at www.universal.sydney/book