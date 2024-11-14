Whoopi Goldberg Launches New Channel Dedicated To Women’s Sports

Whoopi Goldberg has announced on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she’s launched the first global women’s sports channel.

The network, All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN) will broadcast women’s sports from across the world, both live and recorded games, as well as docuseries about specific teams and athletes. With plans to air games in 65 countries, the channel will will reach over two billion people.

“Soccer, basketball, tennis, cricket, curling- you name it. If a woman is playing it, we’re showing it,” said Goldberg.

Goldberg cited her love of sports as a child as a catalyst for the network, noting that she was never taken seriously by the the boys she played with.

“For years, I’ve been talking to people and saying, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we could go around the world, start getting young athletes in high school so that we can grow with them and grow up with them? And we can have baseball cards, with our favourite young athlete.”

“I feel like that will help us show that athletics, when they’re done brilliantly…it doesn’t matter who’s doing it. We don’t really have that relationship with women’s sports.”

Women’s Sports On The Up

Women’s sports have been growing in popularity in the last few years, most notably with the Tillies giving an Earth-shattering performance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup last year. Of course, us gays were already all over the girls, but it’s nice that the heterosexuals are catching up.

We also saw some impressive performances at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, with 13 of the 18 gold medals collected by the Australian team won by the women. The female paralympians put on a similar show, with 11 of the 18 medals won thanks to them.

There’s been no word yet on when AWSN will make it to Australia, but hopefully our local sports bars are about to get a whole lot nicer.

No news on when AWSN arrives in Australia

AWSN has already launched in Asia and the Middle East, with the US launch coming this week.

There’s unfortunately no concrete news on whether the channel will launch digitally or on television here in Australia.