Will & Grace Director James Burrows Dies Aged 85

Legendary television director James Burrows has died, leaving behind a career that spanned over 50 years, including the hit shows Will & Grace and Mid Century Modern.

Burrows directed every episode of Will & Grace, including the revival, helping bring LGBTQIA+ representation onto mainstream television.

In a statement his family said he will be remembered for his “kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him.”

James Burrows remembered for a legendary career

James Burrows was one of the most influential figures in American television history, directing more than 1,000 episodes of television and helping shape the modern sitcom over a career spanning five decades.

While he was associated with classics including Cheers, Taxi, Frasier and Friends, his most significant contribution to LGBTQIA+ representation came through his groundbreaking work on Will & Grace which made household names out of the shows stars, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes.

Burrows directed all 246 episodes of the hit show earning six directing Emmy nominations for episodes including Pilot, Homo for the Holidays, Lows in the Mid-Eighties, A Chorus Lie, 24 and It’s a Dad, Dad, Dad, Dad World. He also served as an executive producer on the series.

In a 2020 interview Burrows reflected on the power of the show. “If this show makes one young kid less homophobic then I have finally done a show that has means something” he told The Awards Daily.

“I never set out to make a political statement. I don’t think the boys did either, but it’s a tribute to the execution by the writers and, hopefully, a little bit of my magic to make this a seminal show.”

He also famously fought against NBC executives who complained that the pilot of the original show had “too much gay content,” to which he famously resonded, “If not here, then where?”

Most recently James Burrows returned to the world of queer sitcoms, directing Mid Century Modern starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham, a show likened to a gay version of The Golden Girls.

In a statement released to People magazine on the weekend his family paid tribute to his remarkable legacy,

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family,” they said.

“For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world.”

“But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him,” they continued.

“He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued, and appreciated.”

Tributes have poured out from around the world for burrows, including from the stars of Will & Grace.

Taking to social media Debra Messing who starred as Grace in the hit series said “Burrows was a legend. An Icon. A singular talent and revolutionary in television. He brought laughter and love into more homes, globally, than any other TV director in history.”

“To me he was Jimmy. To my son, he was Papa Jimmy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing)

Messing’s co-star Eric McCormack also shared his sadness at the loss of Burrows online.

“We lost a giant today, a mentor to me and a dear friend” he wrote.