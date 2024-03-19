Will & Grace Star Eric McCormack Defends Straight Actors Playing Queer Roles

In a new interview, Will & Grace star Eric McCormack defended straight actors playing Queer roles.

McCormack is best known for playing gay lawyer Will Truman on the groundbreaking sitcom Will & Grace.

‘If Gay Actors Weren’t Allowed To Play Straight Actors, Broadway Would Be Over’

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, when asked about whether straight actors should play gay roles, McCormack said, “There’s no part I’ve ever played where I wasn’t playing something I’m not. It’s part of the gig. And I’ve always said, if gay actors weren’t allowed to play straight actors, Broadway would be over.”

He continued, “So this is what we do. I’d like to think that I represent it well. I came from the theatre, and one of my best friends was a gay man. So I think I took their spirit and their message in what was otherwise just a sitcom and, represented it, I hope.”

McCormack added, “I would like to think in general that the best person for the role, the one that comes in and knocks it out of the park, is the one that gets the part.”

Will & Grace Ran For Eight Seasons

Will & Grace lasted eight seasons. It also starred Sean Hayes, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, Shelley Morrison, Harry Connick Jr, and Leslie Jordan.

The series synopsis reads, “Will, a gay lawyer, and interior designer Grace have been best friends since college. Living in the same apartment complex, they’re constantly in each other’s business. Stirring the pot of melodrama is Grace’s ‘employee’, Karen, and Jack, Will’s flamboyant friend.”

Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, Will & Grace aired from 1998 to 2006 before returning for a brief revival from 2017 until 2020. It was nominated for 83 Emmys and won 18.