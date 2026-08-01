Ryan Murphy Teases Glee Reboot As Kevin McHale Slams ‘Diabolical’ Fans

Ryan Murphy has sent Glee fans into overdrive, teasing a potential reboot of the series.

The series creator expressed his interest in seeing a new iteration of the show during an interview this week.

At the same time, one of the show’s stars, Kevin McHale, has lashed out at fans online.

Is a Glee reboot possible?

Glee had an undeniable impact when it launched onto our screens in 2009.

The quirky show with its outrageous characters and bizarre storylines became an instant hit and often a cultural talking point.

Between the over-the-top musical numbers, the show was laced with poignant and topical narratives and did wonders for LGBTQIA+ representation.

Between falling in love with Kurt and Blaine, Santana and Britney, or the powerful “Unique,” viewers were hooked.

After filming six seasons, the hit show eventually wrapped, with fans still talking about its legacy to this day.

When attending the preview of his latest show, The Shards, series creator Ryan Murphy was asked about reviving the show, and he wasn’t adverse to it.

“That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’” he told reporters.

“My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’ So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people.”

Understandably, the news has fans going off online with many debating whether or not the show should be left alone, particularly after the death of several of the show’s stars.

Cory Monteith sadly passed away from a drug overdose during production of season five of the show, delaying production and redirecting the course of the show, which ultimately continued until the end of the sixth season.

It’s a decision that Ryan Murphy reflected on back in 2022 stating that “If I had to do it again, we would’ve stopped for a very long time and probably not come back.”

Three years after the conclusion of the show, Mark Salling died by suicide in 2018 after pleading guilty in court to possessing child abuse material.

Two years later, another of the show’s stars, Naya Rivera, died in tragic circumstances after she was found to have drowned in a lake, whilst out on the water for the day with her son.

Kevin McHale lashes out at ‘diabolical’ fans

With several cast members of the hit show having passed away in such dramatic circumstances, it has caused many to label the show as “cursed.”

While many are excited at the prospect of the show returning in some capacity, online chatter has again seen this same topic up for discussion.

And series star Kevin McHale has truly had enough of it.

McHale took to X (Twitter) this week to lash out at fans who continue to label the show as cursed in reference to his friends and c0-stars.

“Let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a “sacrifice” or a “curse” in regards to a tv show is fucking diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality. get fucked” he wrote to his 1.1 million followers before signing off the platform.

let me log off today because the way too many of you talk about real people who have passed as a “sacrifice” or a “curse” in regards to a tv show is fucking diabolical and untethered from any sort of humanity or reality. get fucked. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 29, 2026

McHale has long held an attachment to the show since the series wrapped.

He hosts a podcast about the show titled And Here’s What You Really Missed alongside his former Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz.

Kevin has even discussed returning to show if it were ever to be rebooted, stating that he doesn’t think it would be appropriate to play a character in a wheelchair again.

Whether or not the show will be rebooted remains to be seen, but in a time where every other show is getting a second wind, there is every possibility.

In the meantime, enjoy some of the best queer moments of Glee here: