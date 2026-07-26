Wentworth Favourites Franky, Boomer And Lou Return In New Spin-Off

Five years after Wentworth closed its gates, three of the Australian drama’s most memorable characters are heading back to screens, but this time, life outside prison could prove just as dangerous.

Nicole da Silva will reprise her role as lesbian fan favourite Franky Doyle in Wentworth: Halfway Home, alongside Katrina Milosevic as Susan “Boomer” Jenkins and Kate Box as Lou Kelly.

The new BINGE series follows former inmates attempting to rebuild their lives after prison, shifting the action from Wentworth Correctional Centre to the “freedom-adjacent” world of a halfway house.

Life after Wentworth

At the centre of the story is a freshly paroled Boomer, who arrives at Sal’s Halfway House determined to regain custody of her daughter. Her plans are thrown into chaos when a body is discovered, leaving her unsure who can be trusted in a house filled with former prisoners.

Da Silva’s return will be especially significant for queer fans. Franky became one of Wentworth’s defining queer characters, with her relationships, particularly her romance with prison psychologist Bridget Westfall, played by Libby Tanner, attracting an international following.

Speaking to The Star Observer in 2016, da Silva said LGBTQIA+ audiences had embraced the series because lesbian relationships remained too rarely represented on screen. Franky and Bridget’s pairing, affectionately dubbed “Fridget” by fans, inspired a passionate global online community.

Wentworth also became notable for presenting what researchers later described as a “queer story world” one populated by multiple LGBTQIA+ characters whose identities and relationships were woven into the broader drama rather than confined to isolated coming out narratives.

New cast members Alex King and Chenile Chandler will join the returning trio, with additional casting still to be announced.

Production begins in Melbourne on July 27, continuing a Victorian screen legacy that stretches back to Prisoner in 1979. The original Wentworth premiered in 2013, ran for eight seasons and reached audiences in more than 170 territories.

Wentworth: Halfway Home will premiere exclusively on BINGE in late 2026.