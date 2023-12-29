Woman Sues Crown Casino For Alleged Homophobic Treatment

A woman is suing Crown Casinos, G4S security, and the State of Victoria after being arrested for allegedly kissing her girlfriend at Lumia bar at the Crown Melbourne.

According to a report in the Herald Sun, in July 2019, Sharon Cosgrove, 59, claims, in a writ filed in the Supreme Court of Victoria in early December, that the couple shared a “light” kiss. Soon after she was allegedly held down by security guards before being arrested using “excessive force” with “no lawful justification”.

Court papers state, “The order to leave was made ostensibly on the basis that the (couple) were intoxicated, which was false, but was in truth made on the basis of sexual discrimination against two lesbians who were engaging in light kissing and touching.”

Cosgrove said there was nothing unlawful or indecent about the couple’s behaviour and explained, “if a male and female engaged in the same behaviour, they would not have been ordered to leave.”

In a statement, Crown said they “will be defending the matter.”

Alleges bail sergeant purposely did not release her

Cosgrove was taken to Melbourne Custody Centre where she alleges that the bail sergeant purposely did not release her after she complained about her treatment.

According to court documents, “As a result of the complaint, the bail sergeant determined that (Ms Cosgrove) would no longer be released from the Custody Centre, and he ordered that she be returned to a cell.

“The bail sergeant said words to the effect that (Ms Cosgrove) had to be punished for raising that she would report the conduct and the bail sergeant called the plaintiff a derogatory name.”

A fractured foot and 14 stitches

Cosgrove also alleges that a G4S security officer at the lock up told her, she “needed to learn a lesson for complaining,” before a door was pushed over her foot.

Cosgrove claims, the incident left her with a fractured foot, 14 stitches, and an injured shoulder, arm, and wrist.

She is suing Crown Melbourne and the State of Victoria for battery, assault, false imprisonment, and unlawful arrest, as well as suing G4S for false imprisonment and intentional infliction of personal injury.