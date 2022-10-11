—

Yarra Trams is inviting Victorians to have a say in its Pride Tram design.

Set to be unveiled in mid-December at the tram’s home depot in Malvern, Victorians are able to choose from five designs that will wrap the Pride Tram till October 21.

The Five Finalist Designs

The five finalist designs for this #AllAboard tram contest are as follows:

The artist behind Design One explained that the colours of the flag “represent us all, allowing us to be ourselves, inviting us, all aboard! The two hands move toward an embrace, representing the community helping each other, no matter who you are. The hands are gender and raceless, everyone is welcome aboard.”

Design Two’s creator stated that, “the unification of people has become part of our city’s identity and I hope my design encourages Melburnians to demonstrate the same acceptance in their lives, so that we can all travel with pride each day.”

Design Three’s artist wanted to express “‘A new chapter for all of people’, that’s why I designed the “AllAboard Sunrise.”

According to the artist behind Design Four. the bold pink is unapologetic and proud, just as we want you to be when you see our tram across Melbourne. We all take different paths in life but no matter your path, be proud, be you!”

Design Five utilised “the progress flag colours to create flowers represents the growth we all do in becoming inclusive.”

First-Time Public Gets To Vote

This will be the first time the public has been invited to participate.

Yarra Trams Chief Executive Officer Julien Dehornoy said he was “delighted with the five tram designs my fellow judges and I have put to Victoria for their final judgement.

“Whichever design ends up winning the public vote, I’ll be incredibly proud to have it travelling through Melbourne in 2023 as an important symbol of diversity and inclusion on our network.”

The Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Vicki Ward celebrated the initiative, saying, “The #AllAboard tram is a wonderful celebration of inclusion and diversity of Melbourne

and it’s great to see so many fantastic designs to choose from in this year’s competition.”

“The quality of the entries is truly impressive and I encourage all Victorians to get on board and have their say on this year’s winning design.”

This will be the third consecutive year that Yarra Trams has decorated one of its trams to celebrate Pride.

For more information and to vote for your favourite design click here