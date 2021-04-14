—

In tragic news from Queensland, 21-year-old LGBTQI activist Thomas Coyne, well known among his local community of Toowoomba, a few hours outside of Brisbane, was killed in a car accident on Sunday.

The accident took place on the treacherous New England Highway. Coyne was the only occupant of the vehicle that rolled several times before hitting a pole. Despite emergency services trying to free Coyne from the wreckage shortly after midnight, he passed away at the scene a short time later.

Coyne, led and was an integral part of Toowoomba’s “Yes” campaign during the 2017 same-sex marriage plebiscite. He led the march through the Toowoomba CBD, and continued to fiercely advocate for change.

He leaves a lasting legacy for which we are immensely grateful. Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with his mum Jo, friends and entire community. — AU Marriage Equality (@AMEquality) April 13, 2021

Coyne’s advocacy work was recognised in 2018, when he was nominated for Activist Of The Year at Brisbane Pride’s annual Queens Ball, describing his role in the campaign as “one of the proudest moments” of his young life

We were very saddened to hear of the death of Thomas Coyne 21 – a bright young member of our group. He was a passionate advocate for disadvantaged people in our Region and a prominent voice for marriage equality. @QldGreens @CrMeganTRC @peterjblack @AMEquality — Voices of Groom (@VoicesGroom) April 13, 2021

Tributes began to flood social media and online in wake of this tragic news, with fellow Greens member and Australian senator Larissa Waters summing up the immense loss in an interview with The Courier Mail, saying “We are so sad to have lost one so young, a passionate and active member of our Queensland Greens party, a fierce advocate for rural and regional issues, for marriage equality, for social justice, for a safe climate, and for a cohesive community,” Ms Waters said.

Local Toowoomba resident, and coordinator (HIV, HCV, sexual health; south west Qld) at Qld Health Bill Rutkin said in another interview that “Thomas was a young man who believed passionately in equality and fairness. He was selfless, kind and respectful. He worked tirelessly for Marriage Equality from the age of 16. The Rainbow community, though rightly saddened by his passing, also celebrates his immense contribution to our society.”

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.