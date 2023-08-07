Media Is Ignoring Our History

It’s my observation that mainstream Australian newspapers are doing mature-age gay men a great disservice in not reporting the deaths of iconic gay heroes from our earlier years.

It would seem that young newspaper journalists have no idea, interest, or direction from their colleagues in charge of content about anything or anyone who existed more than fifty – no, let’s make that thirty years ago. Our over-50s age group remains the backbone of newspaper readership, yet stories of interest to us are being ignored.

I suggest this void has happened because the publishers no longer employ journalists/reporters with any knowledge, let alone empathy, of the mid-to-second-half of last century. They do not know gay history and therefore cannot connect the dots for stories relevant to us oldies.

Gay Icons

Yes, we read about the passing of Glenda Jackson, Barry Humphries, even Topol, the alleged spy, Leslie Jordan, Robert Morse and our Olivia. But where are the articles about the lower-tier performers and actors who brought hope and possibility to gay men everywhere?

In the 1950s, 60s and 70s, with no ‘out’ gay heroes to worship, we needed actors with whom our innate sense of affinity gave us a private connection, irrespective of whether they were gay or straight.

Deaths of actors and performers regarded by many as gay icons who have passed in the last few months include: Carole Cook (performer in “Hello Dolly” in Australia), Treat Williams (the hunk from the classic gay-themed movie “The Ritz”), Kenneth Anger (and his scorching book “Hollywood Babylon”), Dwayne Hickman (“Dobie Gillis” TV series) and Tim Considine (teenage hunk in “Spin and Marty” and “My Three Sons”)

Our History

The most recent being George Maharis co-star of the 1960s “Route 66” – where gay phobia allegedly had him removed from this highly successful TV series. His 1974 arrest in a Los Angeles gas station men’s room for “committing a sex act with a male hairdresser” added to our knowledge that perhaps we weren’t alone as gay men and maybe – just maybe – one could be a movie star AND also be (quietly) gay.

What is needed is a Senior Advisor, a daily part-time position, preferably gay, who can scan international media for relevant gay historically related events/iconic deaths/anniversaries of events – and then proceed to have these included in the daily run of news stories.

We shouldn’t be letting these aspects of our history pass unreported.