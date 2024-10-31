SIX The Musical Arrives in Sydney – Purple Carpet

Arts & Entertainment Photos Scene Stage
Star Online
November 1, 2024
SIX The Musical Arrives in Sydney – Purple Carpet
Image: Image: David Hooley
Theatre Royal FOH Mitch + Mark The Block - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Michelle Stephenson + Lisa Rush - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Tara Brown - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Kevin in the City 2 - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Jude Bolton + Piper - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY April Rose Pengilly - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Phil Burton & Xavier - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Chloe Zuel - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Andy Trieu Tanya Hennessey & neice Zara - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Marc Fennell - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Kevin in the City - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Brendan De La Hay - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY April Rose Pengilly 2 - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Athanasia C Clare McCann Ian Phipps Joel Peisley + Sean Byrnes (1) Julia Bendall, Maddy Fitzgerald, Caitlin Oakley Kathryn Eisman Mikey Gelo Melissa Zahoruko Matt Hey Lukas Radovich + Xander Cross - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Lou P Scarlett Lawrence_Bing TikTok + Hayley Collard Kristina McNamara Mynx Moscato Nova Onas Sharon Millerchip + Michael Cormick SIX band - Claire Healy,Ann Metry,Danielle Colligan,Kathryn Stammers, ,Heidi Maguire SIX cast Giorgia Kennedy, Loren Hunter, Deirdre Khoo, Kimberely Hodgson, Chelsea Dawson, Zelia Rose Kitoko - PIC CREDIT DAVID HOOLEY Suzie Mathers

The Sydney opening night of worldwide smash hit play SIX The Musical opened on Wednesday, October 30.

Sydney saw a star-studded red purple carpet with the likes of Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Matty Mills, Mitch and Mark from The Block, Brendan De La Hay, Mynx Moscato, Marc Fennell, Tanya Hennessy, Kevin in the City, Matt Hey, Lou P Scarlett, Tara Brown and more.

Divorced, Beheaded, Thrived! The story of SIX The Musical

Written in 2016 by English musical duo Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, ‘Six’ was first performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2017, where it garnered the attention of the media and a larger audience. 

The pop musical follows an empowering imaginary retelling of Henry VIII’s six ex-wives’ stories. The musical brings the former queens out from behind the shadow of the historically infamous King of England and gives them all pop star makeovers. 

The audience gets to hear the dynamic girl group consisting of Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard, and Catherine Parr rewriting their own narratives and putting a positive, female-led spin on history.

Marlow, who is non-binary, and Moss, who is the youngest-ever female director of a Broadway musical, both disliked the fact that there was so little gender diversity in theatre, so they emphasised the production of a musical with all-female or non-binary cast with very diverse backgrounds, despite the historical wives being Anglo-Saxon women. 

The Sydney cast 

Sydney’s cast consists of Kimberley Hodgson as Catherine of Aragon, Henry VIII’s spunky first wife. Deirdre Khoo plays the famed second wife, Anne Boleyn. Loren Hunter returns to play the loyal and unfaltering Jane Seymour, the third wife. Zelia Rose Kitoko plays Anna of Cleves, the steadfast and independent fourth wife. Chelsea Dawson also returns to play Katherine Howard, the energetic fifth wife. And finally, Giorgia Kennedy joins the cast to play the sixth wife, the empowered Catherine Parr. 

‘Six’ will be playing in Theatre Royal Sydney until December, before making its way to Brisbane’s Playhouse Theatre QPAC from January 2, 2025, The Civic in Auckland from February 27 2025 and then to Newcastle’s Civic Theatre from April 10 2025.

SIX The Musical Sydney Premiere – Purple Carpet

Wednesday October 30
Theatre Royal, King St, Sydney
Photographer: David Hooley

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Amber Benson Reflects on Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Groundbreaking Lesbian Romance
November 1, 2024 | Maja Janc

Amber Benson Reflects on Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Groundbreaking Lesbian Romance
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity News Screen
The Absolute Best of the Best From the Iconic ‘I Hate Gay Halloween’ Meme
October 31, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

The Absolute Best of the Best From the Iconic ‘I Hate Gay Halloween’ Meme
Arts & Entertainment Listicles News
Kween Kong Thanks Fans In Emotional Post As Nehellenia Feuds with Vanity
October 31, 2024 | Michael James

Kween Kong Thanks Fans In Emotional Post As Nehellenia Feuds with Vanity
Arts & Entertainment International News
Shawn Mendes Addresses Rumours of His Sexuality to Long Speculating Fans
October 30, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

Shawn Mendes Addresses Rumours of His Sexuality to Long Speculating Fans
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International News
The Sydney Festival Has Dropped Their Incredible 2025 Program
October 30, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

The Sydney Festival Has Dropped Their Incredible 2025 Program
Arts & Entertainment Scene Sponsored Content
5 of The Absolute Best Queer Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween
October 29, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

5 of The Absolute Best Queer Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween
Arts & Entertainment Listicles News Screen