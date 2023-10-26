A Vintage Revival: Levi’s ® Classic Fashion Trends That Are Back In Vogue

This year, Levi’s ® is throwing a year-long party to celebrate the remarkable 150th anniversary of the 501®.

Beginning in 1873 with a patent for copper rivets on work pants, 150 years later Levi’s® have become the ultimate piece of clothing, like no other.

The 501® jeans are more than just clothes, they are a canvas for embracing that ‘be yourself’ style and have managed to step beyond time and cultures, being that true original that each new generation loves in their own way.

As Melbourne Fashion Week looms just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to delve into the trends that are making a striking comeback. Amidst the anticipation, the spotlight falls on the Levi’s ® 501® collection, exemplifying the very essence of ‘timelessness’ in fashion. This review takes you on a journey through the revival of iconic styles and how the Levi’s® 501® collection stands as a testament to their enduring time.

History of Levi’s®

During the 1930s, Levi’s® solidified its place as a staple in Western workwear. Already a favourite among cowboys and rodeo riders, the brand began to infuse the allure of the Wild West into its advertising. Even Vogue joined in, recommending Levi’s® 501® jeans for women seeking adventure at dude ranches – a trend that had caught fire.

In 1939, John Wayne graced the screen in a pair of cuffed 501® Originals in the movie Stagecoach, marking the beginning of a lasting Hollywood connection.

After World War II, the 501® jeans seamlessly transitioned into the realm of casual wear. This evolution marked a turning point as returning GIs, motorcycle clubs, artists, musicians, and particularly rebellious teenagers all embraced the rugged yet fashionable spirit of the 501® Originals. Notably, this newfound rebellious charm was solidified when Marlon Brando sported a pair in the iconic movie “The Wild One” (1953).

As the 1960s dawned, the 501® jeans etched their place as a symbol of various subcultures. They became an emblem at Woodstock, a statement within the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam protests. These jeans even made its way to the realm of cinema and album covers, worn by figures like Bob Dylan.

Highlighted in this season’s line-up are the Classic 501® Original Fit Jeans, which embody a timeless silhouette perfect for any occasion. Meanwhile, the vibrant Trucker Jackets inject a pop of vivacity into wardrobes, while the 501® Original High-Rise Jean Shorts capture the essence of relaxed sophistication.

Empowering Future LGBTQIA+ Activists: Looking back at the 2022 Pride Collection

Ever since its debut in 2014, the Levi’s® Pride Collection has consistently centred its mission around amplifying visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community. Last year, Levi’s launched a capsule collection in support of the LGBTQIA+ community worldwide.

Crafted as an ode to unity, the “Pride Collection” embodies the core values of diversity and inclusivity, standing as a testament to Levi’s® commitment to breaking down barriers and inspiring acceptance. At the heart of the 2022 collection featured a boxy denim jacket that read a poignant message, “Let Us Love.”

Levi’s® “Pride Collection” serves as more than just fashion; it’s a canvas for unity and a vivid celebration of love. With each piece, the brand not only elevates style but also amplifies the message of acceptance—a mix of style and substance that reflects Levi’s® dedication to making the world a more inclusive runway.

Last year’s Pride collection honoured the legacy of the past but emboldened the upcoming generation of the LGBTQIA+ community to express themselves comfortably. Breaking down barriers, this gender-inclusive collection celebrated fluidity and the liberating choice to wear any style.

Levi’s® spoke about the vision behind the 2022 Pride collection, sharing that it began with talking about gay rights protests of the past with the activism of today”.

“This really connected to our idea about the courage of today’s fluid youth and how watercolours blur lines and blend together. The collection developed to represent connecting the past, present, and future of activism”, Levi’s® said in a statement.

The Trucker jacket from the Pride collection is a representation of gender fluidity. It features a bold, powerful graphic slogan on the back “let us love,” which is a powerful, bold statement with artwork that ties back to the posters from the ’70s.

Levi’s® shared, “It encapsulates the energy of that time, but for today. We wanted the collection to be focused on love because that’s universal. We wanted the collection to be approached as open to everybody, no matter where they are in the world. An example is one of the T-shirts that’s really beautiful because it features a global timeline of milestones for the LGBTQIA+ community”.

501 Jeans: The Staple of American Denim Culture

The 501® jeans continued their unrivalled success as a global icon in the 21st century, with TIME magazine in 1999 considering it as the “fashion item of the 20th century,”. With innovative new 501® styles coming this year, the future is all about securing the next 150 years of the 501® as one of the most durable, forward-thinking, and stylish pairs of pants ever made.

The Levi’s® 501® collection is a testament to what it means to be ‘timeless’ and epitomises classic American style and what it means to be effortlessly cool.

The Spring and Summer collection for 2023 is inspired by nostalgia while bringing freshness and inspiration to the designs.

New Women’s denim bottoms that reflect this include the 501® ’90s Short and the 501® ’90s Jeans. For a mid-rise fit, the Middy family is available in a classic straight. The Ribcage Wide Leg and the Ribcage Straight Ankle offer the ideal blend of Levi’s® authentic character and modern high rise fit. Non-denim options include the Baggy Cargos and Baggy Trousers. Skirts, in both denim, handcrafted in the Japanese wabi-sabi style, and non-denim, as well as convertible cargos can also be worn in warmer weather.

The bottoms can be paired with a wide range of effortless essential blouses, tees, and tanks. Summer favourites include Classic Fit Tank and the Alfie Shirt. Additional options include essential layers in saturated hues, Western Shirts, and Trucker Jackets.

The 501® Original also remains key for Men, alongside the 568™ Stay Loose and 550™ ’92 Relaxed. Bottoms include a wide range of colours and fabrics, from the XX Chino Standard in twill to the 501® ‘54 in inky black, brown and greys. When it’s warm, there’s a wide assortment of shorts to choose from, including 501® Shorts, denim shorts, and authentic chino shorts.

For tops, Men can find a breadth of fabrics, colour, and patterns in Levi’s® Relaxed Jackson Worker, Relaxed Western, Polos, Tees, and Rugby’s, and the new Relaxed Fit Trucker Jacket. The Men’s tops are made for layering. The collection is foolproof with graphic tees, Jackson Workers in plaids and solids, hoodies, and Trucker Jackets.